Harry Styles Reveals Why He Turned Down 'Prince Eric' Role In The Little Mermaid Remake

Harry has finally opened up about why he turned down the role. Picture: PA images

Harry Styles has finally opened up about why he turned down the role of Prince Eric.

Harry Styles has revealed why he declined the role of Prince Eric in the remake of The Little Mermaid.

The One Direction star said it's ultimately because he wants to 'focus on his music'.

He said: “I want to put music out and focus on that for a while.

“But everyone involved in it was amazing, so I think it’s going to be great. I’ll enjoy watching it, I’m sure.”

Harry tried his hand at acting when she starred in the film Dunkirk, back in 2017.

In a recent interview with The Face, he explained why he loves acting so much.

“Why do I want to act? It’s so dif­fer­ent to music for me," he said.

"They’re almost oppo­site for me.

“Music, you try and put so much of your­self into it; act­ing, you’re try­ing to total­ly dis­ap­pear in who­ev­er you’re being.”

It has not yet been announced who will be playing Prince Eric.

13 Reasons Why’s Tony Padilla, who is played by actor, Christian Navarro, expressed his interest in the role, as he pitched the idea of a ‘Latino prince’ on Twitter.

He told Disney he would send his audition tape over and said: “Let’s make some history.”

The remake is set to have some new songs added to the soundtrack, and will be directed by Mary Poppins Returns’ director, Rob Marshall.

There is no release date for the remake just yet, but filming is rumoured to begin in April 2020.

