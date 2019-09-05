Harry Styles Talks Second Album, Sexuality & Deciding To Move Back To London

Harry Styles talks about love and equality in latest interview. Picture: PA/Getty Images

The 'Sign Of The Times' singer has spoken about his desire for equality in love, his decision to leave LA, and his uncertainty of the word 'sexy' in his latest interview with The Face.

Harry Styles has opened up about his drive for equality as well as touching on his sexuality, something he has 'never labelled' in his latest interview with The Face, along with a seriously dreamy photoshoot that has fans comparing him to Leonardo DiCaprio.

The boy is back.



For the second of our four covers, Harry Styles speaks and bares all for The Face.



We have a few more details about the 25-year-old's hotly anticipated second album, nicknamed by fans 'HS2', with Haz admitting his time in Tokyo late last year had a 'big impact' on the record that sounds 'nothing like' his debut solo album.

The second album has also been finished, and it's first single decided upon, and honestly, we cannot wait to see what the talented singer has cooked up for everyone.

“It's not like his last album. It's not like anything One Direction ever did. It's pure Harry, as Harry would say. He's made a very different record and it's spectacular.” - Stevie Nicks on HS2 for the Face Magazine. pic.twitter.com/R2r40rUU3q — Harry Styles Updates (@thestylespics) September 5, 2019

Upon Harry being questioned on the ambiguity of his own sexuality, the singer remains ever illusive, saying: "I'm not always super-outspoken. But I think it's very clear from my choices that I make that I feel a certain way about lots of things."

"I don't know how to describe it. I guess I'm not... I want everyone to feel welcome at shows and online. "

As fans will also know, the star recently moved from LA- where he made most of the album in the infamous Shangri-La studio in Malibu, but he's admitted his 'relationship' changed with the city and has made the move back to London.

He said: "I'm not over LA. My relationship with LA changed a lot. What I wanted from LA changed."

