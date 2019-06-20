Here's a list of all of the upcoming and rumoured Disney live-action movies, including The Lion King, The Little Mermaid and Lilo & Stitch.

We've all seen the recent live-action remakes The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast, but did you know Disney are planning live adaptations of loads of their movies?

Check out all of the upcoming and rumoured films in Disney's live-action repertoire.

The Lion King (2019) You don't get a much bigger cast than this - Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen and Chiwetel Ejiofor all star in the upcoming remake of The Lion King. James Earl Jones is returning to portray Mufasa; the same character he voiced in the 1994 original. Disney has confirmed that a lot of the original songs, including 'Hakuna Matata' will appear in the picture, and some new pieces will feature, which many believe could mean a collaboration between Beyoncé and Childish Gambino. We're not ready to watch what happens to Mufasa in HD.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019) After the original Maleficent raked it in at the box office, Angelina Jolie returns as the Sleeping Beauty antagonist in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. This sequel is set to see Maleficent attempt to fight to protect their kingdom and all those who live in it, with the help from Elle Fanning's Princess Aurora. Elle Fanning shared a photo of herself and Angelina Jolie on set wearing prosthetics, with the caption "It's bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on May 29, 2018 at 10:34am PDT

Lady and the Tramp (2019) After Disney announced its own streaming service, Disney+, which is set to rival the likes of Netflix, Lady and the Tramp was made an exclusive to the service. Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson - who recently joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp - are to star as the two leading canines. Janelle Monae is also making an appearance. Lady and the Tramp is debuting on Disney+. Picture: Facebook

Mulan (2020) Liu Yifei was eventually cast as the titular character in Mulan, after it was reported that Disney spent a year auditioning over 1,000 actresses. Disney shared a photo of the actress - who is also known as Crystal Liu - as Mulan, to announce that production had begun. View this post on Instagram Production has begun on live-action @Mulan! #Mulan A post shared by Disney (@disney) on Aug 13, 2018 at 9:11am PDT Unfortunately, you won't be hearing a live rendition of 'I'll Make A Man Out Of You', as the director confirmed that it won't be a musical, but a "big, girly martial arts epic" instead.

Cruella (2020) Anyone with a childhood would have seen Glenn Close in the original 101 Dalmatians live-action remake. Now, the villain is set to star in her own movie, and is going to be portrayed by La La Land's Emma Stone. It's been rumoured that this won't be a traditional retelling of the antagonist from 101 Dalmatians, but an 80s "punk" version. Emma Stone is rumoured to play Cruella. Picture: Facebook

Peter Pan (TBD) So far, Peter Pan's live action remake is merely a rumour, but many believe it to be happening, as there have been many successful iterations of the tale, including Robin Williams' Hook and Johnny Depp's Finding Neverland. Disney are reportedly making a live-action Peter Pan. Picture: Facebook

Tink (TBD) Very few details have been confirmed about the live-action Peter Pan spin-off, which will focus on his fairy companion, Tinker Bell. It has been said that Reese Witherspoon is set to star as Tink, as well as producing the movie. Sources have also said that Tink is the "real story you didn’t know about this iconic character", in a similar vein to Maleficent. Reese Witherspoon is to portray Tinker Bell. Picture: Facebook

The Sword in the Stone (TBD) One of the writers and producers behind Game of Thrones is set to write the live-action remake of The Sword in the Stone, which tells the story of a young King Arthur. As long as it's nothing like the final series of GoT, this should be a good adaptation. Disney is remaking The Sword in the Stone. Picture: Facebook

Pinocchio (TBD) There's very little known about Disney's upcoming live adaptation of Pinocchio. It has, however, been rumoured that Toy Story's Tom Hanks will take on the role of Geppetto, as he cares for his wooden puppet that struggles with becoming a "real boy". It's very early in production, so it's safe to say it'll be a few years until this film is released. Disney is said to be making a live-action remake of Pinocchio. Picture: Facebook

Rose Red (TBD) While Rose Red will be set in the world of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, it will instead focus on Snow White's sister, Rose. Rose appeared in the original Grimm brothers' story, which Snow White was based on, and saw her attempt to work with the dwarfs to bring Snow back to life after she ate the poisoned apple. Disney are making a Snow White spin-off, Rose Red. Picture: Facebook

Prince Charming (TBD) Fans have very little to go off of with this picture. In fact, they don't even know which Prince Charming it'll be about, seeing as he is the love interest in both Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Cinderella.

The Little Mermaid (TBD) There's a rumour going around that Zendaya is set to lead as Ariel in the upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid. Firstly, it's known that she can sing after her stint in The Greatest Showman, but she recently become a redhead, giving off serious Ariel vibes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jun 17, 2019 at 2:29pm PDT Fans are rallying to get the likes of BTS' Jimin, Harry Styles and Noah Centineo to portray her love interest, Prince Eric. Lin-Manuel Miranda has offered his services to help produce the music, having done so already for Disney on the likes of Moana and Mary Poppins Returns. Zendaya is rumoured to play Ariel in The Little Mermaid remake. Picture: Facebook