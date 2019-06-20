Fans Are Petitioning To Cast BTS' Jimin As Prince Eric In Live-Action The Little Mermaid Remake

Fans want to cast Jimin as Eric in The Little Mermaid remake. Picture: Getty (L); Facebook (R)

The BTS A.R.M.Y. is rallying for Disney to cast Jimin as Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

After photos surfaced of Zendaya with red hair, her followers were rooting for her to play Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Since, fans were speculating as to who should play Ariel's love interest, Prince Eric, with many suggesting BTS' Jimin could take on the role.

While the likes of Harry Styles and Noah Centineo were popular choices amongst fans to play the character in The Little Mermaid, however many were keen on seeing the 'IDOL' singer don a white shirt and black hair for the role of Eric.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts of Jimin as Prince Eric, saying "everyone arguing if harry or noah should play prince eric when there is a whole jimin", while another wrote "prince eric who? i only know prince jimin".

JIMIN???? MY BAB Y??? AS MT CHILDHOOD FAVE PRINCESS’ PRINCE ??? MR PrinCE FUCKCINGF ERIC !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I WI LL COM BUST — jimin come home ˘͈ ૢᵕ ˘͈ (@sleepingmins) June 20, 2019

People really think someone besides Jimin could be Prince Eric… tasteless I tell you — thank you thread 📌 (@yuhyoongi) June 20, 2019

JIMIN IS PRINCE ERIC BYE — ##bhu ♡s koo (@dearlygguk) June 20, 2019

While no official cast announcements have been made, it was rumoured that Lea Michele is being eyed up for the role. Rob Marshall, who directed Chicago and Mary Poppins Returns, is set to direct this adaptation too.