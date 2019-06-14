BTS And Zara Larsson Drop ‘A Brand New Day’ And It's The Perfect Summer Bop

14 June 2019, 15:07

BTS and Zara Larsson have dropped an epic collab
BTS and Zara Larsson have dropped an epic collab. Picture: Getty

BTS and Zara Larsson came together for the boys’ new single ‘A Brand New Day’ and fans are already obsessed.

The biggest boy band in the world right now, BTS, have just dropped the second single – titled ‘A Brand New Day’ – from their mobile game BTS World, and this time they had a little help from Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson.

BTS Get Tearful As Fans Surprise Them By Singing 'Young Forever' At Wembley Stadium

The surprise single is every inch as poppy and magical as you’d expect from BTS, and Zara sounds incredible on the new tune.

Like the song they dropped last week with Charli XCX, ‘Dream Glow’, not all of the seven BTS members feature on the song, as it’s just J-Hope and V who can be heard.

In ‘Dream Glow’ with Charli XCX, just Jin, Jimin and Jungkook took care of the vocals.

But both of the songs are equally as boppy, and fans are currently losing it over the boy’s latest release.

“A Brand New Day is a masterpiece,” one fan screamed on Twitter, as another said: “Stream A Brand New Day and bless your ears with vopes vocals.”

“Best transition ever! Vope don’t come to play!” wrote another of the BTS Army, as a fourth said: “Guess who just woke up to #ABrandNewDay (pun intended) but in all seriousness TAEHYUNG VOICE!”

The soundtrack to BTS World will be released on 28th June following the launch of the group’s mobile game where players can act as their manager.

The soundtrack will also feature more new songs from each of the boys and even more guest collaborations.

BTS are already in huge demand from other artists, recently working with close pal Halsey for ‘Boys With Luv’ and sparking rumours they were working with Ariana Grande after watching her perform in LA.

The boys also recently revealed their hopes to team up with Billie Eilish, saying everyone should listen to her music.

