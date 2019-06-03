BTS Get Tearful As Fans Surprise Them By Singing 'Young Forever' At Wembley Stadium

3 June 2019, 12:50 | Updated: 3 June 2019, 12:58

BTS were in tears after fans' surprise at Wembley Stadium
BTS were in tears after fans' surprise at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty / SpotlightBTS/Twitter

BTS made history as they became the first K-pop group to perform at Wembley Stadium this weekend, but it was the fans who made the event extra special.

BTS were visibly emotional on the stage of Wembley Stadium this weekend after the entire crowd surprised them by singing their hit ‘Young Forever’ as the boys watched on in awe.

WATCH: BTS Perform 'Boy With Luv' In Iconic 'Beatles' Homage Performance

As a thank you for performing a string of shows across the nation, the 90,000 crowd belted out the tune as the lyrics came up on the screens behind them.

BTS welled up as fans sang 'Young Forever'
BTS welled up as fans sang 'Young Forever'. Picture: SpotlightBTS/Twitter

Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V and Jungkook were left in tears over the heartfelt surprise, with Jimin especially taken back by the incredibly dedicated Army.

Videos of the singers’ reaction have since gone viral on Twitter and Jimin can be seen in one saying thank you to the fans as he wipes tears from his face.

He said: “Thank you so so much for singing this song and enjoying it together. I'm so happy, I love you.”

The Army has been as equally emotional over the group’s reaction to their surprise, with one writing on Twitter: “This is the most memorable and sweetest thing that’s ever happened in their history.”

“The staff made army sing the chorus of ‘Forever Young’ and damn when I tell you the boys burst in tears omg I’m so emo rn [sic].”

At first the boys thought there was a technical error when they realised ‘Young Forever’ started playing, but as they saw the entire stadium singing it back to them they boys looked gobsmacked.

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  2. 2
    Cross Me artwork
    Cross Me
    Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper
    itunes
  3. 3
    Old Town Road artwork
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    itunes
  4. 4
    One Touch artwork
    One Touch
    Jess Glynne & Jax Jones
    itunes
  5. 5
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  6. 6
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala x Becky Hill
    itunes
  7. 7
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  8. 8
    Falling like the Stars artwork
    Falling like the Stars
    James Arthur
    itunes
  9. 9
    Me! artwork
    Me!
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  10. 10
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc) artwork
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  11. 11
    Easier
    5 Seconds of Summer
    itunes
  12. 12
    Stay (Don't Go Away)
    David Guetta feat. Raye
    itunes
  13. 13
    Vossi Bop artwork
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  14. 14
    If I Can't Have You
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  15. 15
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris Feat. Rag 'N' Bone Man
  16. 16
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  17. 17
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  18. 18
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  19. 19
    Piece Of Your Heart
    Meduza feat. Goodboys
    itunes
  20. 20
    All Day and Night artwork
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  21. 21
    Here With Me artwork
    Here With Me
    Marshmello feat. CHVRCHES
    itunes
  22. 22
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  23. 23
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  24. 24
    Sixteen
    Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  25. 25
    Late Night Feelings.
    Mark Ronson feat. Lykke Li
    itunes
  26. 26
    What I Like About You artwork
    What I Like About You
    Jonas Blue Feat. Theresa Rex
    itunes
  27. 27
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  28. 28
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  29. 29
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  30. 30
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  31. 31
    Speechless (Full)
    Naomi Scott
    itunes
  32. 32
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  33. 33
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  34. 34
    Let You
    Cheryl
    itunes
  35. 35
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix) artwork
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  36. 36
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  37. 37
    Carry On artwork
    Carry On
    Rita Ora, Kygo
    itunes
  38. 38
    Find U Again (feat. Camila Cabello)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  39. 39
    Don't Worry Bout Me artwork
    Don't Worry Bout Me
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  40. 40
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Louis Tomlinson has been with Eleanor Calder for two years

Who Is Louis Tomlinson's Girlfriend Eleanor Calder And How Long Have They Been Dating?

Louis Tomlinson

Jessie J opens up about her relationship to Channing Tatum

Jessie J Talks About Channing Tatum Relationship For The First Time

Jessie J

Liam Hemsworth gusher over Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth Proves He's #HusbandGoals As He Gushes Over Miley Cyrus On Instagram

Miley Cyrus

Tommy Fury has reportedly dated Chelsee Healey before Love Island villa

Tommy Fury Dated Celebs Go Dating's Chelsee Healey Before Entering Love Island

TV & Film

Caroline Flack wore a stunning denim dress to kick off Love Island

Caroline Flack Denim Dress: Where To Buy Love Island Host’s Outfit From Episode One

TV & Film