BTS Get Tearful As Fans Surprise Them By Singing 'Young Forever' At Wembley Stadium

BTS were in tears after fans' surprise at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty / SpotlightBTS/Twitter

BTS made history as they became the first K-pop group to perform at Wembley Stadium this weekend, but it was the fans who made the event extra special.

BTS were visibly emotional on the stage of Wembley Stadium this weekend after the entire crowd surprised them by singing their hit ‘Young Forever’ as the boys watched on in awe.

As a thank you for performing a string of shows across the nation, the 90,000 crowd belted out the tune as the lyrics came up on the screens behind them.

BTS welled up as fans sang 'Young Forever'. Picture: SpotlightBTS/Twitter

Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V and Jungkook were left in tears over the heartfelt surprise, with Jimin especially taken back by the incredibly dedicated Army.

Videos of the singers’ reaction have since gone viral on Twitter and Jimin can be seen in one saying thank you to the fans as he wipes tears from his face.

He said: “Thank you so so much for singing this song and enjoying it together. I'm so happy, I love you.”

the whole of wembley, a 90k capacity stadium, were singing young forever to BTS. i don’t know a much beautiful moment in life than this pic.twitter.com/WtbpXZoWJ9 — 지미니 (@stussyjimin) June 2, 2019

Jungkook Reaction to 'Young Forever' - Wembley D2



I said I wasn't going to cry today...This is exactly why I can't not love you, I can't help but love you guys. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/MNasfksghT — 스포트라이트 (@SPOTLIGHTBTS) June 2, 2019

Jimin Reaction to 'Young Forever' - Wembley D2



This song is a song that I have gotten so much emotional support from. Thank you so so much for singing this song and enjoying it together. I'm so happy, I love you.@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/X9Kc2rMI5d — 스포트라이트 (@SPOTLIGHTBTS) June 2, 2019

The Army has been as equally emotional over the group’s reaction to their surprise, with one writing on Twitter: “This is the most memorable and sweetest thing that’s ever happened in their history.”

“The staff made army sing the chorus of ‘Forever Young’ and damn when I tell you the boys burst in tears omg I’m so emo rn [sic].”

At first the boys thought there was a technical error when they realised ‘Young Forever’ started playing, but as they saw the entire stadium singing it back to them they boys looked gobsmacked.

