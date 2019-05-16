WATCH: BTS Perform 'Boy With Luv' In Iconic 'Beatles' Homage Performance

BTS perform a Beatles inspired performance. Picture: YouTube/ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

BTS's performance of Boy In Luv paid the perfect homage to the Beatlemania they are now experiencing themselves in 2019.

BTS have paid the ultimate homage to one of the biggest boy bands of all time, The Beatles, in their latest performance of 'Boy With Luv' on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, replicating the 'Beatlemania' the band are currently experienced as the bigged boy band in the world.

In a clever twist, the band channelled The Beatle's performance on the Ed Sullivan show in 1964 that made TV history and revealed the 'mania' they band caused with fans worldwide, with fans sitting in the audience with 'BTS mania' signs and dressed in 60's clothing.

They wore fitted suits similar to The Beatles era, described on the show as 'a new batch of mop-topped heart throbs' with 'BTS' printed onto the drum, and even the show's host Stephen Colbert slicked his hair back to channel Ed Sullivan.

If you needed any proof that BTS are causing the same stir as John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison, fans just camped outside for a week to catch their favourites perform on Good Morning America in Central Park, New York.

SHUT UPPP. BTS really was just compared to the Beatles by a national show and each member was given “the cute one” as nickname AS IF we don’t already know, pls. pic.twitter.com/Wzcwi87vz6 — agatha ʷⁱᵗʰ ˡᵘᵛ (@gcfbeds) May 16, 2019

As each of the seven members introduced themselves, Stephen hilariously went through them individually, labelling them all 'the cute one' and fans are seriously here for this level of recognition they're getting.

This is FAB, we have BTS-mania!! 👏✌️ — The Beatles Story (@beatlesstory) May 16, 2019

