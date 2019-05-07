BTS And Ariana Grande Fans Urging For Collaboration After Jungkook Is Seen At Her Concert With Scooter Braun

Ariana Grande and BTS have fans begging for a collaboration. Picture: Getty

Two of the world’s biggest artists right now, Ariana Grande and BTS, have their fans demanding a collaboration.

Ariana Grande is currently in the midst of her Sweetener world tour and K-pop group BTS member Jungkook was lucky enough to have front row seats at her LA concert, accompanied by the group's manager Sejin and Ari’s manager Scooter Braun.

JK later took to Twitter to share how inspired he felt after watching Ari take to the stage, writing: “I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder!”

JK tweeted his excitement at seeing Ariana Grande. Picture: Twitter

Alongside the tweet JK posed for a selfie holding up the official ‘7 Rings’ inspired dollars Ari tends to launch into the few front rows at her concerts – which fans often struggle to get their hands on.

JK’s tweet had fans begging for a collaboration, especially after the artists’ respective managers were sat together.

“SEJIN WAS AT THE CONCERT TOO??? so you’re telling me that bts’ manager sat NEXT to ariana’s manager,,,,, now i’m not saying there’s a collab coming but,,,,,[sic]” tweeted one person, as another pleaded: “I hope we can see you two collab omg that would be great.”

“Collab, please. BTS X Ariana, I really want it,” wrote another fan, as a fourth begged: “You know we need this collab.”

@ArianaGrande I hope we can see you two collab 😭💜❤omg that would be great — Sara (@sara_bakhshian) May 7, 2019

@ArianaGrande You need to see this, we really need a collab with BTS 😭💜 — ♡ ᴷᴱᴸᴸᵞ ᵂᴵᵀᴴ ᴸᵁᵛ ♡ 🇬🇹💗 (@kellyurbina_v) May 7, 2019

Ari’s manager Scooter shared an Instagram Story from the pop star’s concert in LA, where Sejin and JK could be seen thoroughly enjoying the show merely meters away from the stage.

And after BTS’ amazing collaboration with Halsey for ‘Boys With Luv’, imagine what the group could create with queen Ari!

