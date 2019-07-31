The Little Mermaid Live Action Remake: Cast, Release Date And All The Details

Halle Bailey is playing Ariel in the remake of The Little Mermaid. Picture: Disney / Getty

Disney is remaking The Little Mermaid, and its already got an impressive cast in the running.

Along with a string of other Disney classics, The Little Mermaid is receiving a modern re-boot, following in the footsteps of Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and Mulan.

Disney confirmed in July singer Halle Bailey will be taking the lead role of Ariel, but a number of equally impressive names are also said to be involved in the new movie.

The 1989 animation film was a huge hit and is still a firm favourite flick to this day but Disney are giving it a live-action update, no doubt using similar CGI tactics they applied in The Lion King and Aladdin.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Little Mermaid live action remake…

Cast

The full cast list is yet to be confirmed, but there are a few names rumoured to be in the running while some of the main roles have already been revealed.

Ariel

Halle Bailey will star as Ariel, after rising to fame through her musical duo with sister Chloe – the girls’ group name is Chloe x Halle.

The 19 year old began her career by covering pop songs and sharing her renditions on YouTube and went on to make a cameo in Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ visual album during the ‘All Night’ introduction alongside Zendaya.

Scuttle

Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina has the role of Ariel’s seagull friend Scuttle.

Awkwafina is in The Little Mermaid cast. Picture: Getty

Jacob Tremblay is Flounder in The Little Mermaid remake. Picture: Getty

Flounder

Jacob Tremblay, 12, will play Ariel’s friendly fish pal Flounder after wowing critics when he made his movie debut in 2015 film Room.

The other leading roles are yet to be confirmed, but One Direction fans are eager for Harry Styles to land Prince Eric.

Meanwhile, Melissa McCarthy has been teasing rumours she’ll play Ursula after winking at the cheering audience when Jimmy Kimmel asked her about the reports. However, Lizzo has also made it clear she'd like to play the villainous sea creature.

Release date

There isn’t yet a release date for The Little Mermaid, but production is apparently scheduled to begin in April 2020 meaning a 2021 release date is highly likely.

Plot

Disney tend not to veer too far from original storylines when remaking the classic movies, so expect the modern version to be close to the traditional plot.

Trailer

As production hasn’t even began yet there isn’t a trailer for the upcoming film, but as soon as there is we’ll have it here.

