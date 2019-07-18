Harry Styles To Play Prince Eric In The Little Mermaid? One Direction Star ‘In Talks’ To Join Live-Action Disney Remake

18 July 2019, 10:18

Harry Styles is in the running to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid
Harry Styles is in the running to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid. Picture: Disney / Getty

Harry Styles has been rumoured to be starring in a number of movie roles lately and the latest is The Little Mermaid.

Harry Styles is said to be in talks to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid.

If he was to be cast in the role, the One Direction singer would star alongside Halle Bailey who has the position of Ariel in the live-action Disney remake.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harry has been having discussions about him potentially voicing the prince who falls in love with Ariel – a mermaid with a fascination with the human world.

Harry Styles recently missed out on the role of Elvis Presley
Harry Styles recently missed out on the role of Elvis Presley. Picture: Getty

Eric doesn’t have any singing moments in the original The Little Mermaid movie, but given Harry’s singing background the remake could utilise his vocal talents.

Singer Halle Bailey was recently cast as Ariel in the highly-anticipated movie, after the 19 year old rose to fame through Chloe x Halle, the musical partnership with her sister Chloe.

Melissa McCarthy will reportedly take the role of Ursula, the villainous sea witch.

While fans are begging for Harry to land the role of Eric, he unfortunately missed out on a few other recent film roles he was rumoured to be in the running for.

Harry was said to be in discussions to play Elvis Presley in the upcoming biopic about the musical legend but the role went to Austin Butler following a supposedly competitive casting process involving Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller and Harry Styles.

Harry has previously starred in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, to which he received critical acclaim for his Hollywood blockbuster debut.

