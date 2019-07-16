Harry Styles Will ‘Testify In Court’ Against His Accused Stalker

Harry will appear in court in October. Picture: PA images

Harry Styles will testify against an alleged stalker who has been sleeping outside of his home.

Harry Styles will have to give evidence in court against a man accused of stalking him.

According to reports, the man, whose name is Tarazaga-Oreo, has been sleeping outside of his address every day and has posted notes through his door. He has also approached him in the street.

Harry Styles In The Running To Play Elvis Presley In Upcoming Biopic

One of Harry’s neighbours told a tabloid: “A guy had been sleeping on the bench on the opposite side of the road to Harry’s house and also in the park.

“I last saw him on the bench in June. He first turned up in April.”

Tarazaga-Orero was taken to court last Friday and remanded in custody until a further trial took place at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday. He was then granted bail.

The charge sheet for the man claims he ‘pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of Harry Styles’.

It added this course of conduct ‘amounted to the harassment of him in that you slept outside his address every day, posted notes through his door and made approaches to him in the street which you knew or ought to have known were unwanted by Mr Styles.’

The trial will reportedly take place in October and Harry will give evidence from behind a screen.

> Grab Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News