Harry Styles Will ‘Testify In Court’ Against His Accused Stalker

16 July 2019, 15:39

Harry will appear in court in October.
Harry will appear in court in October. Picture: PA images

Harry Styles will testify against an alleged stalker who has been sleeping outside of his home.

Harry Styles will have to give evidence in court against a man accused of stalking him.

According to reports, the man, whose name is Tarazaga-Oreo, has been sleeping outside of his address every day and has posted notes through his door. He has also approached him in the street.

Harry Styles In The Running To Play Elvis Presley In Upcoming Biopic

One of Harry’s neighbours told a tabloid: “A guy had been sleeping on the bench on the opposite side of the road to Harry’s house and also in the park.

“I last saw him on the bench in June. He first turned up in April.”

Tarazaga-Orero was taken to court last Friday and remanded in custody until a further trial took place at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday. He was then granted bail.

The charge sheet for the man claims he ‘pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of Harry Styles’.

It added this course of conduct ‘amounted to the harassment of him in that you slept outside his address every day, posted notes through his door and made approaches to him in the street which you knew or ought to have known were unwanted by Mr Styles.’

The trial will reportedly take place in October and Harry will give evidence from behind a screen.

> Grab Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
    itunes
  2. 2
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  3. 3
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Whitney Houston, Kygo
    itunes
  4. 4
    Castles artwork
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  5. 5
    Old Town Road artwork
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    itunes
  6. 6
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  7. 7
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  8. 8
    Goodbyes artwork
    Goodbyes
    Post Malone eat. Young Thug
    itunes
  9. 9
    Mad Love artwork
    Mad Love
    Mabel
    itunes
  10. 10
    When You Know What Love Is artwork
    When You Know What Love Is
    Craig David
    itunes
  11. 11
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala feat. Becky Hill
    itunes
  12. 12
    Crown artwork
    Crown
    Stormzy
    itunes
  13. 13
    You Need To Calm Down
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  14. 14
    Hate Me
    Juice WRLD, Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  15. 15
    Bounce Back
    Little Mix
    itunes
  16. 16
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  17. 17
    So High (feat. Fredo)
    MIST
    itunes
  18. 18
    Best Part of Me (feat. YEBBA) artwork
    Best Part of Me (feat. YEBBA)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  19. 19
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  20. 20
    Remember The Name (feat. Eminem & 50 Cent)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  21. 21
    Cross Me artwork
    Cross Me
    Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper
    itunes
  22. 22
    Thiago Silva
    Dave, AJ Tracey
    itunes
  23. 23
    BLOW artwork
    BLOW
    Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton, Bruno Mars
    itunes
  24. 24
    Take Me Back to London (feat. Stormzy)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  25. 25
    Find U Again artwork
    Find U Again
    Mark Ronson & Camila Cabello
    itunes
  26. 26
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  27. 27
    South of the Border (feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  28. 28
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  29. 29
    Vossi Bop artwork
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  30. 30
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  31. 31
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch) artwork
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  32. 32
    Piece Of Your Heart
    Meduza feat. Goodboys
    itunes
  33. 33
    Antisocial
    Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott
    itunes
  34. 34
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  35. 35
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  36. 36
    All Day and Night artwork
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  37. 37
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  38. 38
    Now You're Gone (feat. Zara Larsson)
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  39. 39
    Late Night Feelings.
    Mark Ronson feat. Lykke Li
    itunes
  40. 40
    One Touch artwork
    One Touch
    Jess Glynne & Jax Jones
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Greg O'Shea is the latest islander to enter the Love Island villa

Meet New Love Island Star Greg O’Shea – The Rugby Player Who Predicts He’ll ‘Hit It Off’ With Maura Higgins

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship is 'moving quickly'

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Relationship Is 'Moving Quickly' & They Don't Care Who Knows It

Shawn Mendes

India Reynolds has her eye on Ovie Soko in the villa

Who Is India Reynolds? Meet The New Love Island Star And Instagram Model

TV & Film

Harley Brash already has some connections to Love Island

New Love Island Girl Harley Brash’s Instagram Profile, Age And How She Knows Adam Collard

TV & Film

Ariana is a huge fan of Harry Potter.

Ariana Grande Reveals She Has Two New Dogs, And Their Names Are Inspired By Harry Potter

Ariana Grande

Lucie Donlan spills the tea on Michael and Amber's relationship

Lucie Donlan Reveals The Side Of Michael & Amber's Love Island Relationship We Didn't See

TV & Film