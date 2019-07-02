Harry Styles In The Running To Play Elvis Presley In Upcoming Biopic

Harry Styles is favourite to portray Elvis in an upcoming movie of his life. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles is one of the five male stars who are in the running to play the King of Rock and Roll, in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic.

While Shawn Mendes has shown interest in playing Elvis Presley, it looks like a different pop-star is favourite to play the King of Rock and Roll.

Harry Styles is in the running to star as the 'Can't Help Falling In Love' singer, in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, which is set to be filmed in Australia.

The 'Sign of the Times' singer is being considered for the role, as is Baby Driver's Ansel Elgort, Whiplash's Miles Teller, Kick-Ass' Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Austin Butler.

The One Direction star, Harry Styles, has previously starred in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, to which he received critical acclaim for his Hollywood blockbuster debut.

Harry Styles is in the running to play Elvis Presley. Picture: Getty

Tom Hanks is already set to star in the Elvis Presley biopic as Col. Tom Parker, Elvis' manager, who apparently controlled every aspect of his life.

