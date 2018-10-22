WATCH: Shawn Mendes Discusses His Plans To Star As Elvis Presley In Biopic Movie

Shawn Mendes has spoken to reporters stating that he'd be keen on portraying Elvis Presley in a biopic movie.

While walking the red carpet, Shawn Mendes discussed his desires to portray the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, in a movie of his life.

"I would love to do an Elvis movie one day," said the 'Stitches' singer.

Shawn in an interview with https://t.co/IDcncbv8E7 talking about making his cover of Under Pressure and being in a biopic one day pic.twitter.com/KVkiaHpq0Y — Shawn Mendes Updates (@TrackingSM) October 21, 2018

He continued during the interview, saying "That would be amazing," before saying that he's already got Elvis' iconic hairstyle.

Shawn has already honoured iconic singers, with the likes of his cover of 'Under Pressure' by Queen.

We're just going to be waiting in line at our local cinema for Shawn to make this Elvis movie. 'Kay? Just sayin'.

