Mulan Live Action Remake: Trailer, Release Date, Cast And Why Mushu Isn’t In The First Clip

Mulan is being remade by Disney for a live-action version of the Chinese warrior animation.

The new trailer for Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan has just dropped, and it’s set to be an action-packed journey of the fighter who takes her father’s place in the emperor’s army.

Starring Chinese-American actor Liu Yifei in the main role of Mulan, the remake comes 22 years after the animated film.

The live-action remake of Mulan hits cinemas in March 2020. Picture: Disney

The teaser shows snippets of Mulan’s journey to becoming China’s greatest warrior, following in the footsteps of her ailing father.

The clip begins with Mulan being told by her parents an arranged marriage is underway for their daughter, but the news only fuels her fiery spirit and her secret passion for martial arts.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Mulan film…

Release date

Mulan will be released on March 27th 2020, meaning we have quite a while to wait but if it’s anything like the recent Disney remakes of Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, it’ll definitely be worth the wait.

Mushu the dragon is missing from the new Mulan film. Picture: Disney

Cast

Mulan stars Yifei Liu in the lead role, and also features Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Li Gong as Xian Lang, Jason Scott Lee as Bori Khan, and Jet Li as The Emperor. It’s directed by Niki Caro, the second solo female director to take charge of a Disney film with a budget over $100m (£80m).

Where is Mushu?

Disney fans are seriously concerned there wasn’t a sign of Mulan's sidekick dragon Mushu in the new trailer, after Eddie Murphy voiced the loveable character in the animation movie.

Some rumours reckon the character might be replaced by a phoenix instead, but there’s no official confirmation of this.

It also appears there’s no Cri-Kee either, and no love interest – meaning there won’t be a new rendition of ‘I’ll Make A Man Out Of You’.

