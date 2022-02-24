Lizzo Spills On Her Audition For Ursula In The Little Mermaid Live Action Remake

Lizzo auditioned for the role of Ursula. Picture: Getty / Lizzo/Twitter

By Capital FM

Lizzo wanted to make Ursula ‘a thot’ and, to be honest, we would have loved to see it.

A live-action version of The Little Mermaid is due to be released next year, with some huge names involved including Halle Bailey, Awkwafina and Melissa McCarthy.

Lizzo has now spilled on her audition for Ursula, but she didn't get the role despite being willing to put a Lizzo-spin on the villain.

Shortly after the film was confirmed, it was revealed Harry Styles had been offered the role of Prince Eric – which fans were rooting for – but he later spilled on Capital Breakfast he turned down the movie as he couldn’t commit to the production with his busy schedule.

We now know Harry’s on the way to movie stardom elsewhere, with My Policeman and Don’t Worry, Darling, but his pop bestie Lizzo was also hoping to be in the Disney classic revamp.

Melissa McCarthy got the role of Ursula. Picture: Getty

Lizzo said she would have put a 'THOT' spin on Ursula. Picture: Getty

Lizzo spilled in a new interview with Variety she lost out on the role of Ursula to McCarthy, but was hoping to make the iconic villain a ‘THOT, shaking a**’ in legendary Lizzo style.

The ‘Good As Hell’ hitmaker posted a video of herself dressed as Ursula in 2018, declaring: “I’m Ursula. Period,” tagging Disney.

She told Variety: “Everyone knows I auditioned for Ursula in [Disney’s upcoming live-action] ‘The Little Mermaid,’ and I didn’t get it. But you know, I’m fine as hell.

“That has nothing to do with Ursula, but I was down to make Ursula a THOT, shaking a**.”

Harry Syles turned down the role of Prince Eric due to his busy schedule. Picture: Getty

Turns out, Lizzo ran into Melissa during Adele’s One Night Only concert and they bonded over their Ursula experiences.

She continued: “She was like, ‘Hi, I’m Melissa,' And I was like, ‘Hi, I’m Melissa. And I also auditioned for Ursula.’ And she was like, ‘Well, why the hell did I get the part?,’ which is a classic Melissa McCarthy thing to say. And then I was like, ‘Girl, because my audition was terrible.’ And I say that as Tyler Perry walks by. And I was like — ruined my chances there. And then she goes, ‘This is my daughter Vivian.’ And I’m like, ‘Get out of here, because my name is Melissa Viviane.’ We were looking at each other like, ‘What the hell is going on?'”

Did the Matrix just glitch?

