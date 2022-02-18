Lizzo Dropped The Trailer For 'Watch Out For The Big Grrrls' & We Already Can't Wait

18 February 2022

Lizzo's new show drops next month
Lizzo's new show drops next month. Picture: Alamy/Amazon

Lizzo got fans excited for her new TV show 'Watch Out For The Big Grrrlsss', as she branded it "the greatest moment of my career".





Lizzo is releasing her very own eight-episode television series as she's on the hunt for new backup dancers to join her world tour!

The Amazon Original is a talent show all about body positivity, dance and music – what more could we ask for?

Harry Styles Fans Want To Know If Lizzo’s Been Texting Him

The 'Juice' songstress dropped the trailer for Watch Out For The Big Grrrls via her Instagram page on Thursday (February 17), getting us all excited in the process.

Lizzo gushed over the project to her fans, claiming she'd "been waiting for this one". Here's everything we know about the exciting new show...

Lizzo is on the prowess for more back-up dancers
Lizzo is on the prowess for more back-up dancers. Picture: Alamy

Lizzo's first foray into executive producing has already got fans anticipating it as a big hit coming to Amazon Prime this year.

The 33-year-old musician took to the 'Gram to dish on the upcoming drop, she wrote: "I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE... TURN IT UP.

"This is the greatest moment of my career yet. Y’all know how hard it’s been finding dancers that look like me. But if I gotta get a TV show to get the world to see the value in us big grrrls B***H IMMA DO IT," Lizzo passionately posted.

She continued: "Ready to laugh, cry, twerk, repeat?! WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS DROPS 3/25 ONLY ON @primevideo [sic]."

Lizzo is the executive producer of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Lizzo is the executive producer of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Picture: Alamy

We only have to wait a month for the body-positivity-infused series, with the 'Rumors' singer announcing the release date at March 25.

The season will follow ten contestants as they compete to prove that they are the ultimate backup dancer to support Lizzo on her stadium tour.

Competitors in the dancing show will also board in the 'Big Grrls House' before they're elimated.

We can't wait to see Lizzo in the world of reality television!

