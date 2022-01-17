Harry Styles Fans Want To Know If Lizzo’s Been Texting Him

Lizzo’s TikTok has Harry Styles fans demanding answers.

Lizzo is a TikTok queen so naturally her videos get her 20 million strong following talking, and one of her latest videos has Harry Styles fans divided.

The ‘Truth Hurts’ icon shared a screen recording of her text exchange with a mystery man, showing her telling her pal – who’s number’s saved under the star emoji with no name – she’s got something for him in her hand.

Lizzo Hilariously Reacts To 'Chris Evans Is Here' Sign At Harry Styles' Concert

Spoiler alert: It’s a sunflower emoji.

Lizzo's text exchange had fans thinking Harry Styles was at the other end. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram

Through a series of snaps and clever emoji use, Lizzo makes it look like a bee flies along and takes the flower, but her artistic skills are not why we’re gathered here today.

Lizzo put Harry’s ‘Sunflower’ song as the soundtrack to the TikTok, of course sparking a million questions from their fans over whether the former One Directioner was the person at the receiving end of her masterpieces texts.

Harry and Lizzo are known to be close pals after all.

One of the top comments hilariously reckons ‘the texts don’t seem British enough’ while another said: “Idk who u texting but I hope it’s Chris Evans,” after Lizzo’s crush on The Avengers actor took a viral turn last year.

"Were you texting Harry?” One fan demanded to know in entirely capital letters.

Lizzo put Harry Styles' 'Sunflower' as the soundtrack to her TikTok. Picture: Getty

“Bruh it’s not Harry there’s not a single H. X,” wrote another fan.

“This better not be Harry I envision more elegance while texting from that man lol,” commented another passionate user.

Lizzo’s caption seemed to hint the mystery person could be a romantic interest as she wrote: “Y’all must be giving these boys tutorials cos he didn’t understand [sic] the assignment lol but it was still sweet.”

And in their flirty exchange he asks her: "Whachu got in that hand gorgeous?" and tells her: "Your hands are so pretty," which they are, might we add – have you seen that manicure!?

Harry Styles and Lizzo are good friends IRL. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram

The ‘Good As Hell’ hitmaker has been friends with Harry for a few years, ever since their sweet exchange at the BRITs was captured on camera.

They’ve since made surprise performances together and fans are awaiting the day they announce the collab of dreams.

In the meantime, we’ll go back to trawling Lizzo’s TikTok for clues…

