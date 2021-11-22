Lizzo Hilariously Reacts To 'Chris Evans Is Here' Sign At Harry Styles' Concert

Lizzo was tricked into thinking Chris Evans was at Harry's concert. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Lizzo had the sweetest reaction to a sign hinting that Chris Evans was at the same Harry Styles concert as her – here's how the moment unravelled.

Lizzo looked like she was having the time of her life at Harry Styles’ recent Love On Tour show in Los Angeles on Friday.

As if seeing the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hit-maker wasn’t enough of a treat, Lizzo’s celebrity crush Chris Evans was said to also be in attendance – but sadly, all the rumours were not true.

The ‘Rumors’ singer caught wind of her crushes attendance and her reaction was hilarious – and a fan even caught the moment on camera!

The show at The Forum stadium had a star-studded audience as a number of celebs were seen amongst the crowd of a whopping 18,000. The likes of BTS and SZA were also in attendance – not a bad turnout, Harry!

Lizzo got excited when she saw the Chris Evans fan sign. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram

The Lizzo X Chris Evans ship has been making the rounds online since summer, it all started with a Tik Tok made by the singer, and the inside joke soon took off with fans jumping on board.

The 'Good As Hell' songstress and Marvel man are yet to meet IRL but have shared many cute online interactions - of course, Lizzo has documented their blossoming friendship every step of the way.

The concert moment unravelled when a fan in the crowd wrote a message on their phone to show Lizzo, falsely informing her that the actor was in the audience.

"LIZZO THE STREETS R SAYING CHRIS EVANS IS HERE [sic]," the sign read.

Chris Evans is yet to meet his internet bestie, Lizzo. Picture: Getty

She read the message and enthusiastically mouthed to the concert-goer: "No! Where?", as she looked around the stadium for her 'beau'.

The star posted a slew of snaps to Instagram from the Love On Tour show, sharing a video of Harry swinging sunflowers around the stage.

Lizzo proved she's a mega-fan by donning a t-shirt on her big night out that featured a collage of photos of herself and the 'Golden' singer.

The top read: "These are my parents. No wonder why I'm so hot."

Lizzo attended Harry Styles show in her best fan attire. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram

Chris Evans and Lizzo didn't get to have their long-awaited meet-cute but hopefully, it will happen soon!

We're manifesting it.

