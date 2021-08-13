On Air Now
13 August 2021
Lizzo and Cardi B have come together for a magical collaboration called ‘Rumors’ and the lyrics are ready for your next Insta post!
Lizzo and Cardi B never miss when it comes to making bops and they’ve proved it once again after giving us a summertime hit in the form of ‘Rumors’.
The track is their first collaboration, so of course, they had to go hard!
In fact, we love the song so much that we’ve gathered some of the most iconic lyrics from the bop that are sure to be all over your Insta feed this summer.
Keep scrolling for some top tier lyric inspo from the queens themselves…
Lizzo and Cardi B are the queens of preaching about body confidence and knowing your worth, so it’s no surprise they’ve given fans some memorable lyrics to remind them.
In the lyrics to ‘Rumors’, the hitmakers sing about addressing the wild rumours they hear about themselves and shrug them off throughout the bop.
Here are some ideal captions for your next post from Lizzo and Cardi B:
All the rumors are true
I am body goals
Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house
Take a look at the full lyrics to ‘Rumors’ for some more caption inspo...
[Intro: Lizzo]
They don't know I do it for the culture, goddamn
They say I should watch the shit I post, oh, goddamn
Say I'm turnin' big girls into h**s, oh, goddamn
They say I get groupies at my shows, oh, goddamn
[Verse 1: Lizzo]
All the rumors are true, yeah
What ya heard, that's true, yeah
I f**k him and you, yeah
If you believe I do that
Had to cut some h**s loose, yeah
NDA, no loose lips
Now them h**s tryna sue me
B**ch, I don't give two s**ts
All the rumors are true, yeah
I've been in the bamboo, yeah
Focused on this music
My ex n****, he blew it
Last year, I thought I would losе it
Readin' shit on the internеt
My smoothie cleanse and my diet
No, I ain't f**k Drake yet (Ha)
[Pre-Chorus: Lizzo]
Spendin' all your time tryna break a woman down
Realer s**t is goin' on, baby, take a look around
If you thought that I was ratchet with my a** hangin' out
Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, b**ch
[Chorus: Lizzo & Cardi B]
(Talkin', talkin', talkin')
Give 'em somethin' to talk about
Sick of rumors (Ooh)
But haters do what they do (Uh)
Haters do what they do (Cardi)
[Verse 2: Cardi B &, Lizzo]
All the rumors are true, yeah
Fake a**, fake boobs, yeah
Made a million at Sue's, yeah
Y'all be runnin' with fake news, yeah
Cardi ain't poppin', no, that's a machine (Huh?)
Nobody listen, they buyin' them streams (Hmm)
They even post it on blogs overseas
And lie in a language I can't even read
The f**k do this mean?
Look, I'm a Bronx b**ch with some pop hits
Used to pop off when they pop shit (Woo)
But I'm calmed down and I'm locked in
And my records live in the top ten
Lizzo, teach me about big girl coochie (Okay)
Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me
But I'm gonna keep doin' what I wanna do
'Cause all the rumors are
All the rumors are true, yeah
[Bridge: Lizzo & Cardi B]
They hated on me since school, yeah
I never thought I was cool, yeah
Now me and Cardi, we cool, yeah
I love h**s on poles, yeah (Woo)
I am body goals, yeah
This s**t from my soul, yeah
Black people made rock and roll, yeah
[Pre-Chorus: Lizzo]
While you're spendin' all your time tryna break a woman down
Realer shit is goin' on, baby, take a look around
If you thought that I was ratchet with my a** hangin' out
Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, b**ch
[Chorus: Lizzo & Cardi B]
What they say? (Yeah)
What they say? (Yeah)
(Talkin', talkin', talkin')
Give 'em somethin' to talk about
Sick of rumors (Ooh)
But haters do what they do
Haters do what they do
[Outro: Lizzo]
All the rumors are true
Rumors, yeah (Yeah)
Sheesh
