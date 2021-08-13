All The Lizzo & Cardi B ‘Rumors’ Lyrics Perfect For Your Next Instagram Caption

All the lyrics from Lizzo and Cardi B's 'Rumors' that will take over your Instagram feed. Picture: Lizzo/CardiB/YouTube

Lizzo and Cardi B have come together for a magical collaboration called ‘Rumors’ and the lyrics are ready for your next Insta post!

Lizzo and Cardi B never miss when it comes to making bops and they’ve proved it once again after giving us a summertime hit in the form of ‘Rumors’.

The track is their first collaboration, so of course, they had to go hard!

In fact, we love the song so much that we’ve gathered some of the most iconic lyrics from the bop that are sure to be all over your Insta feed this summer.

Keep scrolling for some top tier lyric inspo from the queens themselves…

Lizzo and Cardi B have dropped their first collab 'Rumors'. Picture: Lizzo/Cardi B

The best lyrics from Lizzo and Cardi B’s ‘Rumors’ for your Instagram caption

Lizzo and Cardi B are the queens of preaching about body confidence and knowing your worth, so it’s no surprise they’ve given fans some memorable lyrics to remind them.

In the lyrics to ‘Rumors’, the hitmakers sing about addressing the wild rumours they hear about themselves and shrug them off throughout the bop.

Here are some ideal captions for your next post from Lizzo and Cardi B:

All the rumors are true

I am body goals

Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house

Take a look at the full lyrics to ‘Rumors’ for some more caption inspo...

Lizzo and Cardi B's new song is perfect for your next Insta post. Picture: YouTube

Lizzo & Cardi B ‘Rumors’ full lyrics

[Intro: Lizzo]

They don't know I do it for the culture, goddamn

They say I should watch the shit I post, oh, goddamn

Say I'm turnin' big girls into h**s, oh, goddamn

They say I get groupies at my shows, oh, goddamn



[Verse 1: Lizzo]

All the rumors are true, yeah

What ya heard, that's true, yeah

I f**k him and you, yeah

If you believe I do that

Had to cut some h**s loose, yeah

NDA, no loose lips

Now them h**s tryna sue me

B**ch, I don't give two s**ts

All the rumors are true, yeah

I've been in the bamboo, yeah

Focused on this music

My ex n****, he blew it

Last year, I thought I would losе it

Readin' shit on the internеt

My smoothie cleanse and my diet

No, I ain't f**k Drake yet (Ha)



[Pre-Chorus: Lizzo]

Spendin' all your time tryna break a woman down

Realer s**t is goin' on, baby, take a look around

If you thought that I was ratchet with my a** hangin' out

Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, b**ch



[Chorus: Lizzo & Cardi B]

(Talkin', talkin', talkin')

Give 'em somethin' to talk about

Sick of rumors (Ooh)

But haters do what they do (Uh)

Haters do what they do (Cardi)



[Verse 2: Cardi B &, Lizzo]

All the rumors are true, yeah

Fake a**, fake boobs, yeah

Made a million at Sue's, yeah

Y'all be runnin' with fake news, yeah

Cardi ain't poppin', no, that's a machine (Huh?)

Nobody listen, they buyin' them streams (Hmm)

They even post it on blogs overseas

And lie in a language I can't even read

The f**k do this mean?

Look, I'm a Bronx b**ch with some pop hits

Used to pop off when they pop shit (Woo)

But I'm calmed down and I'm locked in

And my records live in the top ten

Lizzo, teach me about big girl coochie (Okay)

Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me

But I'm gonna keep doin' what I wanna do

'Cause all the rumors are

All the rumors are true, yeah



[Bridge: Lizzo & Cardi B]

They hated on me since school, yeah

I never thought I was cool, yeah

Now me and Cardi, we cool, yeah

I love h**s on poles, yeah (Woo)

I am body goals, yeah

This s**t from my soul, yeah

Black people made rock and roll, yeah



[Pre-Chorus: Lizzo]

While you're spendin' all your time tryna break a woman down

Realer shit is goin' on, baby, take a look around

If you thought that I was ratchet with my a** hangin' out

Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, b**ch



[Chorus: Lizzo & Cardi B]

What they say? (Yeah)

What they say? (Yeah)

(Talkin', talkin', talkin')

Give 'em somethin' to talk about

Sick of rumors (Ooh)

But haters do what they do

Haters do what they do



[Outro: Lizzo]

All the rumors are true

Rumors, yeah (Yeah)

Sheesh

