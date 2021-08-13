Exclusive

Lizzo Dishes On What A Harry Styles Collaboration Would Sound Like

By Capital FM

Lizzo has talked about what a potential duet with Harry Styles would sound like and we’re already obsessed!

Fans have been waiting for a Lizzo and Harry Styles collaboration for what feels like forever!

The pair have the sweetest friendship and have even joined each other on stage to sing ‘Juice’ together, so it’s no surprise both fandoms are hoping Lizzo will have a Haz feature on her upcoming album.

Well, the ‘Rumors’ hitmaker joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp and gave us a little glimpse of what we can expect from a potential joint track from the duo (when it finally happens).

After Roman asked the ‘Good As Hell’ songstress in his famous Harry voice what a Hizzo bop would sound like, she gave us all the tea!

Fans are hoping for a Harry Styles and Lizzo collaboration soon. Picture: Alamy

Harry Styles and Lizzo have super close friendship. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo admitted she’d love to do a romantic tune with the former One Direction star.

She said: “Honestly that’s so funny you say that, I feel like it would be a love duet.

“You know, we both have so much love for each other and we love to sing about love."

Lizzo opened up about her ideal collaboration with Harry Styles. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Harry Styles and Lizzo fans are hoping the duo will collab on a bop. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

She continued: "But, we’re also very happy-go-lucky if you think about ‘Juice’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar’, you know what I mean? We could do that too.”

“So, who knows? That’s what I love about that, it’s like anything can come out of it,” she explained, before jokingly adding, “we can make the ‘Thong Song’!”

Honestly, at this point, we would take any collaboration from Harry and Lizzo because we already know it will be magical!

