Your Guide To Lizzo’s New Album Including Features, Tracklist & More

11 August 2021, 17:27

Everything you need to know about Lizzo's new album
Everything you need to know about Lizzo's new album. Picture: Alamy/Lizzo
Here’s everything you need to know about Lizzo’s fourth album including the release date, tracklist and features.

Lizzo has confirmed her new era is coming and we are so excited!

The ‘Juice’ songstress has already revealed that the name of her first single from the project is called ‘Rumors’ and will feature a special collaboration with Cardi B.

There have also been a series of rumours circulating that her good pal Harry Styles will also feature on the album, and we would love to see it!

Chris Evans Hilariously Reacts To Lizzo Claiming She's Pregnant On TikTok

So, when will Lizzo’s new album drop? Who will feature on it and what’s the tracklist?

Here’s your complete guide to the ‘Good As Hell’ star’s new era…

Lizzo's new album title and release date

Lizzo is yet to release the official title of her fourth studio album but we are patiently waiting!

The release date is also unknown but since she’s been teasing her new era, fans think it could be soon.

Is Lizzo working with Harry Styles on her new album? Her features revealed

Rumours first started swirling that Haz and Lizzo would be collaborating on the upcoming album when the songstress teased her first single.

So far, none of the clues points to a definite collab between the pair, other than fans hoping for some of their joint magic on a track!

But there’s still time for a Hizzo announcement, which we would be so ready for btw!

She has, however, already announced that her upcoming bop ‘Rumors’ will feature Cardi B and judging by fans’ reactions, everyone is super excited to hear it!

Lizzo has revealed her brand new era
Lizzo has revealed her brand new era. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo’s new album tracklist

So far, Lizzo has only confirmed the name of one of her new songs; ‘Rumors’ featuring Cardi B.

The song is set to drop on August 13, and we can’t wait to see what her new era sounds like!

Keep an eye out on this page for more updates about Lizzo’s album.

