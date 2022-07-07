Lizzo Had A Whole Album Recorded Before ‘Special’ But Scrapped It

Lizzo is releasing her new album 'Special'. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Lizzo wrote and recorded an entire 'blues' album before her upcoming album 'Special' came together.

Lizzo's coming to save summer with her new album 'Special', which has both a side A and B to soothe our souls.

The 'Grrrls' hitmaker has promised an upbeat, dance album, following the theme of both Beyoncé and Drake's recent hits, 'Break My Soul' and 'Massive' which were both massive dance anthems.

Ahead of the release of her new album, Lizzo caught up with Jimmy Hill on the Capital Evening Show.

Lizzo is releasing summer bop album 'Special'. Picture: Getty

Lizzo promised us her new album is 'all about dancing and feeling good', adding that she and queen Bey were 'on the same page'.

However, during the pandemic she made music reflecting the entire world's feeling, calling it 'the blues, honey.'

She told Jimmy: "I made a downer album before ‘Special’, trust me, I got that off my chest – the blues honey.

"And then I was like, ‘no one needs to hear this. I needed to say it but I never wanna hear those songs again. Let me put some positivity out into the world,' and ‘Special’ was born!" Lizzo explained.

Lizzo is releasing a whole new album this summer. Picture: Getty

Jimmy also quizzed Lizzo on the time Bey came to watch her at the Made in America festival in the US.

Lizzo confirmed: "That was indeed Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter watching me side of stage. I did not know it was her. I saw a flash of blonde in my peripheral, but I was like na uh that’s not her.

"Because if I’d locked eyes with her I would have thrown up all over the stage and no one needed to see that."

She added that it only made her put on even more of a show.

"I went so f**** hard you don’t even know," Lizzo said.

Queens supporting queens. We love to see it.

