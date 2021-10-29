Jungkook Of BTS Just Covered Harry Styles' 'Falling' And It's Stunning

29 October 2021, 16:01

Jungkook put his own spin on this Harry Styles track
Jungkook put his own spin on this Harry Styles track. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans were treated to a surprise cover by Jungkook of one of Harry Styles' most famous tracks – and we can't stop listening!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

BTS singer Jungkook just covered an iconic Harry Styles track and we’re not okay!

One of Harry’s most emotional songs to date, 'Falling', has just gotten the BTS treatment – a cover of the track was unexpectedly dropped on Junghook’s YouTube channel on Thursday.

The Fan Gift Harry Styles Always Brings On Stage With Him

It’s safe to say fans were happily surprised by the BTS X Styles content, with the video already racking up a whopping 8.8 million views on the platform at the time of writing.

Jungkook gave a beautiful rendition of 'Falling'
Jungkook gave a beautiful rendition of 'Falling'. Picture: Getty

'Falling' is the heartfelt sixth track from Harry’s sophomore album, 'Fine Line', the emotional ballad soon became a fan favourite after its single release in February 2020.

The 24-year-old singer gave a stunning performance of the passionate song, wowing fans with his belting vocals.

Jungkook's rendition got everyone talking, even fellow BTS member, J-Hope!

The South Korean rapper was as surprised by the impromptu cover as the rest of us, he subsequently asked his bandmate when he recorded the lilting track.

Harry Styles released 'Falling' as a single in February 2020
Harry Styles released 'Falling' as a single in February 2020. Picture: Vevo
South Korean mega-group BTS are big fans of Harry Styles
South Korean mega-group BTS are big fans of Harry Styles. Picture: Alamy

He took to Weverse – a popular social media platform for fandoms in Korea – to chat to his BTS brother about the track.

He said: "When did you make this [cover song]... it's great."

Fans pointed out on Twitter that the day he released his reimagination of 'Falling' actually falls on the anniversary of BTS’ last live performance... coincidence?

Hopefully, Jungkook and the rest of the band have more material up their sleeve!

If only the BTS boys and Harry would collab? We're manifesting it.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the details on Ed Sheeran's child

Ed Sheeran's Daughter: All The Details From Her Name To Her Age

Zayn Malik embarked on a solo career after leaving One Direction

When Did Zayn Malik Leave One Direction & Why?

One Direction

Gigi's siblings Bella and Anwar have reacted to the alleged dispute between their mum and Zayn

Gigi Hadid’s Sister Bella & Brother Anwar Unfollow Zayn On Instagram Amid Yolanda Dispute

Zayn's sister shared a series of cryptic posts amid the alleged Yolanda Hadid dispute

Zayn Malik’s Sister Waliyha Shares Cryptic Posts Amid Alleged Yolanda Hadid Incident

Molly-Mae Hague wants to be more private

Molly-Mae Hague Has 'Learnt Her Lesson' After Burglary

Gigi Hadid addressed the family dispute through her rep

Gigi Hadid Speaks Out Following Zayn Malik And Yolanda Hadid’s Alleged Dispute

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him