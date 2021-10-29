Jungkook Of BTS Just Covered Harry Styles' 'Falling' And It's Stunning

Jungkook put his own spin on this Harry Styles track. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Fans were treated to a surprise cover by Jungkook of one of Harry Styles' most famous tracks – and we can't stop listening!

BTS singer Jungkook just covered an iconic Harry Styles track and we’re not okay!

One of Harry’s most emotional songs to date, 'Falling', has just gotten the BTS treatment – a cover of the track was unexpectedly dropped on Junghook’s YouTube channel on Thursday.

It’s safe to say fans were happily surprised by the BTS X Styles content, with the video already racking up a whopping 8.8 million views on the platform at the time of writing.

Jungkook gave a beautiful rendition of 'Falling'. Picture: Getty

'Falling' is the heartfelt sixth track from Harry’s sophomore album, 'Fine Line', the emotional ballad soon became a fan favourite after its single release in February 2020.

The 24-year-old singer gave a stunning performance of the passionate song, wowing fans with his belting vocals.

Jungkook's rendition got everyone talking, even fellow BTS member, J-Hope!

The South Korean rapper was as surprised by the impromptu cover as the rest of us, he subsequently asked his bandmate when he recorded the lilting track.

Harry Styles released 'Falling' as a single in February 2020. Picture: Vevo

South Korean mega-group BTS are big fans of Harry Styles. Picture: Alamy

He took to Weverse – a popular social media platform for fandoms in Korea – to chat to his BTS brother about the track.

He said: "When did you make this [cover song]... it's great."

Fans pointed out on Twitter that the day he released his reimagination of 'Falling' actually falls on the anniversary of BTS’ last live performance... coincidence?

Hopefully, Jungkook and the rest of the band have more material up their sleeve!

If only the BTS boys and Harry would collab? We're manifesting it.

