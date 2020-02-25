Who Is BTS's Jungkook? K-Pop Star's Age, Tattoos & Net Worth Revealed

Who is BTS's Jungkook? Inside the K-Pop star's life. Picture: Getty Images

Jungkook is just one of seven members of the K-Pop band BTS, so how old is he, what's his net worth, and what do all his tattoos mean? We've got it all here!

BTS have just dropped their seventh album, Map Of The Soul:7, and will be heading out on a mammoth world tour this year, so as the boys are officially back on the scene, let's take a closer look at one of it's most loved members, Jungkook, his role in the band, net worth, and tats, we have it all!

Jungkook is a singer, songwriter and record producer and 1/7 of the biggest band in the world and K-Pop superstar, BTS. His role in the band is as a main vocalist, as well as a dancer (as they all are) and at 22 years old is the youngest member of the group.

How tall is Jungkook?

Jungkook stands at 5ft 8 inches.

What do Jungkook's tattoos mean?

After the band's break in 2019 when Jungkook returned onto the scene, fans noticed his fans were covered in ink- and when it didn't disappear, quickly realised he'd had some permanent tattoos done.

With 'army' written across his knuckles, the name of their fandom, as well as the letter 'J', a love heart, and has reportedly added even further to the collection with a skeleton and Nirvana lyrics that read 'Stay Away.'

Is it just me or is Jungkook getting more buff and buff right? 😱😱 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/750uKiwhAl — 눈부신 꾸기⁷ (@JK_Glitters) February 21, 2020

What is Jungkook and BTS's net worth?

The band have been around since 2012, have seven albums worth of music and constantly sell out stadiums in minutes around the world, so unsurprisingly, they've made some serious cash.

Celebrity Net Worth puts the individual members net worths at £6 million, and it's reported he and his bandmates splashed out millions on a pad in the most expensive apartment complex in Seoul that they all share together.

This makes them the richest K-Pop band in South Korea, and despite this eye watering wealth, they remain seriously humble and down to earth!

If you were wondering how close the boys are, the fact they all live together probably hints at it!

What's Jungkooks's Instagram handle?

The BTS boys don't have individual Instagram accounts (that we know of), but have a group account with over 22 million followers, that shows them in rehearsals, on stage, or messing around backstage, and it keeps us BTS fans fed!

Jungkook and the band have just dropped their seventh album, titled 'Map Of The Soul' boasting a whopping 20 tracks, one of which features Sia, and the boys are set to head out on a world tour

