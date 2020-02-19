BTS Carpool Karaoke Confirmed With James Corden & Fans Are Ecstatic

19 February 2020, 15:53

BTS are taking on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden
BTS are taking on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. Picture: The Late Late Show with James Corden

James Corden has finally bagged the BTS boys for a Carpool Karaoke which will air on February 25th and the Army have waited a seriously long time for this.

BTS are confirmed to be starring in a much loved segment of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke following their appearance on his show where they debuted one of their brand new tracks 'Black Swan' and it's safe to say the Army are beyond excited to get what they've wanted for so long.

BTS Heartthrob Jimin's Hair, Net Worth & Dating History Revealed

Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, RM, J-Hope, and Jin have somehow managed to pile themselves into one car with the chat show host and will hopefully be performing some of their best loved tracks (and maybe even some new stuff, fingers crossed?!)

The boys received huge praise for their appearance on the show, both for their effortless performance (besides one of them getting kicked in the head) and for playing a hilarious game of hide and seek with James and Ashton Kutcher.

James's latest Carpool featured Justin Bieber, who has become a staple of the feature, having appeared on it twice before in 2015 and 2016 and he regularly has some of the biggest stars in the car with him, from Billie Eilish to Ariana Grande and even Paul McCartney.

Their upcoming seventh album has some huge names on the bill, having collaborated with 'Chandelier' singer, Sia, and Troye Sivan co-writing one of their songs, 'Louder than bombs.'

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  2. 2
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  3. 3
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  4. 4
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  5. 5
    What a Man Gotta Do artwork
    What a Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  6. 6
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  7. 7
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  8. 8
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  9. 9
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  10. 10
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  11. 11
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  12. 12
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) artwork
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)
    Eminem
    itunes
  13. 13
    You Should Be Sad artwork
    You Should Be Sad
    Halsey
    itunes
  14. 14
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  15. 15
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  16. 16
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  17. 17
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  18. 18
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  19. 19
    Destined For Greatness (feat. Janellà)
    Tobi & Manny
  20. 20
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  21. 21
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  22. 22
    Better Half of Me artwork
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  23. 23
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  24. 24
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  25. 25
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  26. 26
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  27. 27
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid, Disclosure
    itunes
  28. 28
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones & Ella Henderson
    itunes
  29. 29
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  30. 30
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  31. 31
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  32. 32
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  33. 33
    Life Is Good (feat. Drake)
    Future
    itunes
  34. 34
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  35. 35
    Rare artwork
    Rare
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  36. 36
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  37. 37
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  38. 38
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  39. 39
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  40. 40
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Billie Eilish reacted to her big BRITs 2020 win

WATCH: Billie Eilish Loved The BRITs As She Got To Spend More Time With Father

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish's hairstylist explained how she got ready for the BRITs

Billie Eilish's Hairdresser Reveals Her BRITs 2020 Look Secrets, Leading Up To Her 'No Time To Die' Performance

Billie Eilish

Niall is best friend goals!

Niall Horan Says He Was Only At BRITs To Support 'The Boys' Harry Styles & Lewis Capaldi

BRIT Awards

Jeffree Star has promised a nude eyeshadow palette in 2020

Jeffree Star Promises Nude Eyeshadow Palette In 2020 – Days After Announcing Blood Lust Collection

News

Billie Eilisha and Stormzy meet at the BRIT awards 2020

WATCH: Stormzy Fanboys Over Fellow BRIT Award Winner Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish