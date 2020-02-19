BTS Carpool Karaoke Confirmed With James Corden & Fans Are Ecstatic

BTS are taking on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. Picture: The Late Late Show with James Corden

James Corden has finally bagged the BTS boys for a Carpool Karaoke which will air on February 25th and the Army have waited a seriously long time for this.

BTS are confirmed to be starring in a much loved segment of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke following their appearance on his show where they debuted one of their brand new tracks 'Black Swan' and it's safe to say the Army are beyond excited to get what they've wanted for so long.

Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, RM, J-Hope, and Jin have somehow managed to pile themselves into one car with the chat show host and will hopefully be performing some of their best loved tracks (and maybe even some new stuff, fingers crossed?!)

The boys received huge praise for their appearance on the show, both for their effortless performance (besides one of them getting kicked in the head) and for playing a hilarious game of hide and seek with James and Ashton Kutcher.

James's latest Carpool featured Justin Bieber, who has become a staple of the feature, having appeared on it twice before in 2015 and 2016 and he regularly has some of the biggest stars in the car with him, from Billie Eilish to Ariana Grande and even Paul McCartney.

Their upcoming seventh album has some huge names on the bill, having collaborated with 'Chandelier' singer, Sia, and Troye Sivan co-writing one of their songs, 'Louder than bombs.'

