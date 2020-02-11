BTS Heartthrob Jimin's Hair, Net Worth & Dating History Revealed

11 February 2020, 15:47 | Updated: 11 February 2020, 16:07

BTS's Jimin's changing hair, girlfriends and net worth
BTS's Jimin's changing hair, girlfriends and net worth. Picture: Getty Images

Jimin is a hugely popular member of K-Pop band BTS and as they gear up to release their next album '7', and hanging out with superstars such as Ariana Grande, here's everything you need to know about the star.

BTS's Jimin is certifiably one of the biggest heartthrobs in the world, with his ever-changing hairstyles, incredible dancing and singing talents, and his hardcore fans know everything there is to know about the 24-year-old, so, let's take a deep dive into one of the biggest pop stars right now!

Who Is BTS' V? Everything We Know About Kim Tae-Hyung, From His Dating History To His Net Worth

Who is Jimin?

Jimin is a lead vocalist in the seven piece K-Pop band that is BTS, having joined the band when he was just 17 back in 2013, he's now 24 years old and one of the most recognisable faces in the world!

The star is known for being an incredible dancer, his ever changing hair colours, (he's already rocked blue, various shades of pink, bleached blonde, orange, and brunette and keeps fans on their toes wondering what he'll step out with next.

Who is Jimin's girlfriend?

Although the K-Pop band rarely discuss or date publicly, Jimin has previously been linked to another K-Pop singer, Han Seung-Yong, a member of the group KARA and hinted in interviews he has a girlfriend, although he's also said previously he's 'never been in love.'

All the mystery surrounding his dating life only makes fans more curious!

How tall is Jimin?

At 5ft 7, he's one of the shortest members of the band, even with that perfectly quaffed hair of his!

What's Jimin's net worth?

The band have been around for six albums worth of music and sell out stadiums around the world, so unsurprisingly, they've made some serious cash.

Celebrity Net Worth puts the individual members net worths at £6 million, and it's reported he and his bandmates splashed out millions on a pad in the most expensive apartment complex in Seoul that they all share together.

If you were wondering how close the boys are, the fact they all live together probably hints at it!

What's Jimin's Instagram handle?

The BTS boys don't have individual Instagram accounts (that we know of), but have a group account with over 22 million followers, that shows them in rehearsals, on stage, or messing around backstage, and it keeps us BTS fans fed!

