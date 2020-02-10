Who Is BTS’ V? Everything We Know About Kim Tae-Hyung, From His Dating History To His Net Worth

V has been in BTS since 2013. Picture: Getty

V was branded the 'heartthrob' of BTS after the 2020 Grammys and we're here to tell you everything you need to know about the k-pop singer.

BTS’ V caused a stir on social media lately after trending worldwide on Twitter - not once, but twice - with people desperately trying to find out who he is.

His ‘all black’ look at the 2020 Grammys left the band’s ARMY fangirling over him and we can totally see why!

A recent picture Ariana Grande posted with the k-pop stars during rehearsals also popped off with everyone trying to find out more about V.

So how old is he? And who has he been linked to in the past? Here’s everything we know…

Who is V?

V - real name Kim Tae-Hyung - is a member of the incredibly successful South Korean boyband, BTS.

He’s 24 years old and made his debut in the group in 2013, as a 17-year-old.

V performed at the 2020 Grammys. Picture: Getty

What’s his net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, V is worth around $8million (£6.1million) as of 2019.

His earnings can be credited to BTS’ albums and tours over the years and their hard work even led them to buy a luxury home together.

V and his bandmates own a flat in the most expensive apartment complex in Seoul, South Korea, which cost a whopping $6.53m (£5m)!

He bought a property with the BTS boys. Picture: Instagram

Dating history

V is the only member of the band whose love life has been publicly discussed by their record label, Big Hit Entertainment, after they had to address his dating rumours.

It was speculated that he was dating a fan called Hi, as some people spotted him wearing a ring she had given him.

His label then shut down the rumours, saying they were just good friends.

V's celeb crush is Kaya Scodelario. Picture: Instagram

V has previously spoken about his past relationships, admitting he’s never had a 'serious’ romance, according to a report.

He said he's dated a fair few girls in the past but it's never lasted for 'more than 20 days'.

Adding that his ideal type is actress Kaya Scodelario, he said he wants to date someone who is 'kind and respectful’.

