BTS Producers Follow Ariana Grande & Fans Are Convinced A Collaboration Is Finally Coming

Ariana Grande followed by BTS producers as fans think they're finally getting collaboration. Picture: Getty Images

Fans have noticed two BTS producers have followed Ariana Grande after she met the band in rehearsals and people are now convinced a collaboration could actually be on the way.

Ariana Grande and BTS have got fans in a seriously excited state after two producers for the K-Pop band followed the 'Boyfriend' singer on Instagram and hinting this really is no drill, and there could actually be a collaboration in the works.

Ariana Grande Watching BTS Rehearse Was The 'Most Incredible' Thing She's Ever Seen

Two BTS producers have started to follow Ariana Grande on Instagram pic.twitter.com/owzGFih4qi — Rene (Fan Account) (@grandesbreakup) February 4, 2020

Never ones to miss a trick- BTS fans spotted two producers for V, Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope and Junkook followed Ari's Instagram account, posting receipts online, and NGL, we can't see what other reason for their sudden following?!

Ok, she may be one of the most followed people in the world, but we're just seriously willing this to happen...

It's a collab' fans have been begging for the past few years and it's looking more likely than ever, after Ari' watched the band rehearse, gushing it was 'the most incredible thing' she's ever seen whilst she got ready for her GRAMMY performance.

In turn, BTS praised the 26-year-old, calling her 'the one right now', telling ET: "Ariana's practicing next to our big studio and she said she wanted to see our rehearsal and what we're doing, and we showed her...and we saw hers, so we know what she's doing tonight and it's the greatest."

BTS have already worked with Nicki Minaj and Halsey, and are gearing up for the release of their seventh studio album, aptly named '7' on February 21st, along with a massive world tour (which, heads up BTS, we need to be at), so, could a last min collab' with Ari be so crazy?!

Ari has been posting snippets of herself back in the studio with her army of trusted producers, so although she's closed the chapter on her Sweetener/ thank u, next era after her world tour, she's clearly not slowing down anytime soon (thank god).

The good thing is, if anything is going down, BTS and Ariana fans are always on the look out, so keep your eyes peeled for any updates!

