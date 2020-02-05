BTS Producers Follow Ariana Grande & Fans Are Convinced A Collaboration Is Finally Coming

5 February 2020, 16:03

Ariana Grande followed by BTS producers as fans think they're finally getting collaboration
Ariana Grande followed by BTS producers as fans think they're finally getting collaboration. Picture: Getty Images

Fans have noticed two BTS producers have followed Ariana Grande after she met the band in rehearsals and people are now convinced a collaboration could actually be on the way.

Ariana Grande and BTS have got fans in a seriously excited state after two producers for the K-Pop band followed the 'Boyfriend' singer on Instagram and hinting this really is no drill, and there could actually be a collaboration in the works.

Ariana Grande Watching BTS Rehearse Was The 'Most Incredible' Thing She's Ever Seen

Never ones to miss a trick- BTS fans spotted two producers for V, Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope and Junkook followed Ari's Instagram account, posting receipts online, and NGL, we can't see what other reason for their sudden following?!

Ok, she may be one of the most followed people in the world, but we're just seriously willing this to happen...

It's a collab' fans have been begging for the past few years and it's looking more likely than ever, after Ari' watched the band rehearse, gushing it was 'the most incredible thing' she's ever seen whilst she got ready for her GRAMMY performance.

In turn, BTS praised the 26-year-old, calling her 'the one right now', telling ET: "Ariana's practicing next to our big studio and she said she wanted to see our rehearsal and what we're doing, and we showed her...and we saw hers, so we know what she's doing tonight and it's the greatest."

View this post on Instagram

look who i bumped into at rehearsal :)

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

BTS have already worked with Nicki Minaj and Halsey, and are gearing up for the release of their seventh studio album, aptly named '7' on February 21st, along with a massive world tour (which, heads up BTS, we need to be at), so, could a last min collab' with Ari be so crazy?!

Ari has been posting snippets of herself back in the studio with her army of trusted producers, so although she's closed the chapter on her Sweetener/ thank u, next era after her world tour, she's clearly not slowing down anytime soon (thank god).

The good thing is, if anything is going down, BTS and Ariana fans are always on the look out, so keep your eyes peeled for any updates!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster fuel dating rumours with Disneyland trip

Ariana Grande Fuels Rumours She's Dating Social House's Mikey Foster During Disneyland Trip
Ariana Grande couldn't stop screaming watching BTS rehearse

Ariana Grande Watching BTS Rehearse Was The 'Most Incredible' Thing She's Ever Seen
Ariana Grande Tattoo Guide Asset

Ariana Grande Tattoo Guide: How Many Does She Have Pokemon & Butterfly Inks Revealed
Ariana Grande fans loving the singer hitting the splits during GRAMMY performance

Ariana Grande Just Hit The Splits Like A Boss During Her GRAMMY Performance
Ariana Grande Dating History

Ariana Grande Ex-Boyfriends From Big Sean & Mac Miller, To Pete Davidson Split
BTS and Ariaan Grande share a snap at rehearsals

Ariana Grande Fans Go Crazy Over BTS' V In Backstage Rehearsal Snap

Hot On Capital

Eva Zapico headed into Casa Amor and has turned heads already

Eva Zapico's Age, Nationality & Jet Setting Lifestyle As She Turns Heads In Casa Amor

Love Island

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard

Love Island

Priscilla joined the singletons in the villa

Love Island’s Priscilla Anyabu: Facts You Need To Know About Mike Boateng’s New Love Interest, From Her Job To Her Instagram

Love Island

Love Island's Molly Smith is a model

Love Island's Molly Smith: 5 Instagram Pictures That Tell Us All You Need To Know About Casa Amor Contestant

Love Island

Shaughna Phillips gets upset worrying Callum Jones's head is turned in Casa Amor

Love Island Viewers Worry For Shaughna Phillips Who Threatens To Quit Show Over Casa Amor

Love Island

JB was asked about 'Watermelon Sugar'

Justin Bieber Has Hilarious Comeback To A Fan's Harry Styles Question About 'Watermelon Sugar'

Justin Bieber