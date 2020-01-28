Ariana Grande Watching BTS Rehearse Was The 'Most Incredible' Thing She's Ever Seen

Ariana Grande couldn't stop screaming watching BTS rehearse. Picture: Getty Images

Ariana Grande's opened up about watching BTS rehearsing, gushing it was the best thing she's ever seen and we're 100% jealous we weren't there.

Ariana Grande's gushed about being allowed to watch BTS rehearse, calling it the 'most incredible thing' she's ever seen and said she can't stop talking about it- and from seeing them perform, we aren't in the least bit surprised by her reaction.

She wrote to her fans on Twitter: "honestly...... i was able to watch them rehearse for something and it was the most incredible thing i’ve ever seen. i’m not kidding. i was screaming. i couldn’t stop talking about it / still can’t."

honestly...... i was able to watch them rehearse for something and it was the most incredible thing i’ve ever seen. i’m not kidding. i was screaming. i couldn’t stop talking about it / still can’t. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 28, 2020

The 'Boyfriend' singer was responding to a video of V, Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope and Junkook praising her on the GRAMMY red carpet, calling her 'the one' and revealing they got to see her GRAMMY performance in rehearsal before anyone else.

They told ET: "Ariana's practicing next to our big studio and she said she wanted to see our rehearsal and what we're doing, and we showed her...and we saw hers, so we know what she's doing tonight and it's the greatest."

Ari successfully sent the internet into meltdown posting a photo of her with the group a few days earlier, captioned 'look who I bumped into at rehearsal', and you could be forgiven for letting your mind wander to a future collaboration between the two powerhouses, because we've daydreamed about it too!

Ari's GRAMMY performance saw her sing some of her biggest hits from her latest Sweetener/thank u next era, from '7 Rings' to 'Imagine' and 'thank u, next'- finishing off the whole thing by taking off an engagement ring and putting it back into its box, a symbolic end to the last two years.

She confirmed the symbolic ending of the chapter to a fan on Twitter who asked: "so.. do we end this era tonight..?" on GRAMMYs night, to which she responded, "yes" with a wedding ring, box, and grey love heart she used to illustrate the past two years.

yes 🥺🤍💍📦 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 26, 2020

So, as Ari inevitably hops back into the studio (her favourite place) to work out what her sound is going to sound like in the year 2020, will BTS have a place in this new chapter?

(Answer: we very much hope so.)

