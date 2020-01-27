Ariana Grande Just Hit The Splits Like A Boss During Her GRAMMY Performance

Ariana Grande fans loving the singer hitting the splits during GRAMMY performance. Picture: Getty Images

Ariana Grande put on the performance of a lifetime at the 2020 GRAMMYs but the real talk is about her dropping into the splits like an absolute boss as literally no one knew she was capable of doing this?! How dare we underestimate her.

Ariana Grande finally got to perform at the GRAMMYs and put on an iconic set of some of her biggest tracks from the past year including '7 Rings' and 'thank u, next', but honestly, we can't concentrate on anything other than the star dropping into the splits like an absolute pro' and chilling down there to belt out her song.

We know what you're thinking, WTAH? Ari? The splits? Since when was she that flexible? You'll have to see it to believe it...

ariana doing the splits... where did this come from? we've never seen this from her..... is she possessed? pic.twitter.com/muuDzoX98S — bubbles is failing math again // fan account (@arisbubbly) January 27, 2020

Yup, after pulling out of her planned 2019 performance due to not having creative control, Ari spent last year's awards ceremony rocking the custom made Zac Posen dress in her New York penthouse with her dogs, taking inspiration from it for this year's red carpet outfit.

Taking to the stage, Ari started with a note perfect rendition of 'imagine', before moving on to '7 rings', where she effortlessly slid into the splits and sat in them singing as if it were nothing, and needless to say, the internet was shook!

One user asked, "ariana doing the splits... where did this come from? we've never seen this from her..... is she possessed?" and another said "we gone ignore the fact that Ariana just hit the splits during 7 rings??"

ARIANA BROUGHT OUT THE SPLITS QUEEN pic.twitter.com/hqkIwBHIFQ — 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐬 ✫ (fan acc) (@onIygws) January 27, 2020

We gone ignore the fact that Ariana just hit the splits during 7 rings?? 😳 — Naiya ⁷ (@icedmani) January 27, 2020

Despite not winning any five of the GRAMMYs she was nominated for, Ari had an incredible night, with three outfit changes, and debuting a return to her blonde hair, hanging out with her BFFs and her parents in the front row- and looking like she was having the most fun ever.

Her mum, the legend that is Joan Grande, took to Twitter to say how proud she is of her daughter despite the fact she didn't win anything, writing:



"I am so mf proud of my daughter for a million reasons..but to name a few she stepped out & owned the red carpet TWICE, she gave a phenomenal performance, she owned sitting in her seat during the show showing true warmth, sincerity & respect ... & she had a great time! Ariana won!"

I am so mf proud of my daughter for a million reasons..but to name a few she stepped out & owned the red carpet TWICE, she gave a phenomenal performance, she owned sitting in her seat during the show showing true warmth, sincerity & respect ... & she had a great time! Ariana won! — Joan Grande (@joangrande) January 27, 2020

