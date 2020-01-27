BTS' V Branded A ‘Heartthrob’ Following Grammys 2020 Appearance As Fans Swoon Over 'Guy In All Black'

27 January 2020, 12:16

V was serving looks
V was serving looks. Picture: Getty

BTS' V went viral following his appearance at the Grammys, as fans desperately tried to find out who 'the guy in all back' was.

BTS made an iconic appearance at the 2020 Grammy Music Awards, but all eyes were on V - real name Kim Tae-hyung - who ended up going viral because he looked so damn dreamy.

He began trending worldwide on Twitter after he stepped on to the red carpet wearing a black turtleneck and a long black coat.

Ariana Grande Fans Go Crazy Over BTS' V In Backstage Rehearsal Snap

One fan hilariously wrote: "Someone call the ambulance I’ve been stabbed by his jawline."

“Ok but who is the BTS member in all black near the flowers because his hair and face are making a few points,” added another, whilst a third said: “BTS FANS WHO IS IN THE ALL BLACK I AM IN LOVE.”

V’s admirers were sent into a frenzy after he grabbed the mic in an interview on the red carpet to say: “I’m a little shy but I want to say I love you army.”

Despite the K-pop band not getting a solo stage, they joined Lil Nas X to perform ‘Old Town Road’ and absolutely smashed the collab.

One fan wrote: "Damm jungkook and jimin's voices on the chorus made the song even better [sic].”

"Someone told me that artists who are not nominated are not even allowed to perform and BTS wasn‘t nominated but the still get to perform and I think that‘s a big step even if it‘s just“ a collab [sic],” added another.

The 'Boy With Luv' hitmakers are set to drop their seventh studio album 'Map Of The Soul: 7’ on February 21 and spoke about it at the Grammy’s, saying it will be ‘better and harder’ than what fans are expecting.

J-Hope said: "You will know when you hear the album that liking BTS is the best decision ever."

