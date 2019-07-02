'Old Town Road' Meaning: Lil Nas X Clarifies The Message Behind His Viral Hit

Lil Nas X reveals the meaning behind 'Old Town Road'. Picture: Capital

Lil Nas X has taken to Twitter to clarify the true meaning to the biggest hit of 2019, 'Old Town Road'.

Lil Nas X has tweeted the true meaning of his single 'Old Town Road' after fans speculated it had a different underlying message since the rapper came out as gay earlier this week.

In true Lil Nas X style, he unapologetically tweeted that his track had nothing to do with sexuality and everything to do with horses...

Lil Nas X recently came out as gay on Twitter. Picture: Getty

old town road is literally about horses. — nope (@LilNasX) July 1, 2019

Many of his followers were quick to point out how just because Lil Nas X had revealed his sexuality it didn't necessarily mean that all of his music had to be focused around it.

One fan wrote, 'why do people find out your sexual orientation and think you can’t possibly sing about anything EXCEPT your sexual orientation lmfao'.

Mfs only started sexualizing it after u came out — ᴍᴀᴛᴛᴇʀ (@matter4k) July 1, 2019

Lil Nas X came out via Twitter when he wrote, “Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm [fuck with me] no more - but before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to ‘C7osure’.”

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

