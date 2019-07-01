Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Sexuality At The End Of Pride Month

Lil Nas X posts about his sexuality on Twitter. Picture: Getty

The 'Old Town Road' rapper seemingly came out as gay, towards the end of Pride Month.

Little Nas X - who rose to fame after his collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus on 'Old Town Road' - has apparently came out as gay, as Pride Month finishes.

The US rapper shared the video to his new track 'c7osure', saying "some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more,

"but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure," he continued writing to his 1.28m Twitter followers.

He also shared artwork for his EP, '7', and focussed on one of the buildings which had a rainbow light projected on to it, saying "deadass thought i made it obvious".

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

Lil Nas X's breakout single, 'Old Town Road' achieved viral popularity as part of TikTok's "Yeehaw Challenge", and he's recently released his second single, 'Panini'.