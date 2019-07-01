Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Sexuality At The End Of Pride Month

1 July 2019, 07:28

Lil Nas X posts about his sexuality on Twitter
Lil Nas X posts about his sexuality on Twitter. Picture: Getty

The 'Old Town Road' rapper seemingly came out as gay, towards the end of Pride Month.

Little Nas X - who rose to fame after his collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus on 'Old Town Road' - has apparently came out as gay, as Pride Month finishes.

The US rapper shared the video to his new track 'c7osure', saying "some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more,

> North West & Kim Kardashian's 'Old Town Road' Music Video Is Everything

"but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure," he continued writing to his 1.28m Twitter followers.

He also shared artwork for his EP, '7', and focussed on one of the buildings which had a rainbow light projected on to it, saying "deadass thought i made it obvious".

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

Lil Nas X's breakout single, 'Old Town Road' achieved viral popularity as part of TikTok's "Yeehaw Challenge", and he's recently released his second single, 'Panini'.

More Music News

See more More Music News

Euphoria aired a fanfic between One Direction's Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson

Directioners Slam Euphoria Scene Showing Animated Fanfic Involving Harry Styles And Louis Tomlinson

One Direction

Celebrities react to Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's controversy

Taylor Swift & Scooter Braun: How Celebrities Have Reacted To The Big Machine Drama

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift shared a statement after Scooter Braun acquired Big Machine Records

Taylor Swift And Scooter Braun’s Feud Explained As He Acquires Her Back Catalogue Of Songs In $300m Deal

Taylor Swift

BTS are releasing a mobile phone app so fans can 'manage' the biggest boy band in the world

BTS World Game: The Songs On The Soundtrack, How To Download The App For Free And What Is The Game?
Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus have teamed up for the Charlie's Angels soundtrack

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus And Lana Del Rey Unveil Collaboration For Charlie’s Angels Movie Soundtrack

Ariana Grande

Hot On Capital

Yewande has discussed her love triangle with Danny and Arabella

WATCH: Love Island's Yewande Biala Opens Up About The Danny-Arabella Love Triangle

TV & Film

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will tie the knot in Paris

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas’ Wedding Details: From The Bridesmaids And The Location To Which Celebrity Guests Will Be There
Joe Garratt, David Guetta and RAYE all appear on this week's Capital Breakfast podcast

Joe Garratt Spills Love Island Tea, And David Guetta Chripses Vick Hope In This Week's Podcast

Shows & Presenters

Jessica Hayes and her fiancé have welcomed a baby boy

Jessica Hayes Gives Birth: Love Island Season One Winner Welcomes Baby Boy

TV & Film

Molly-Mae Hague styled her hair like Lucie Donlan's

Molly-Mae Hague 'Copies' Lucie Donlan On Love Island Moments After Confronting Tommy Fury Over Their Close Friendship

TV & Film