Ariana Grande Fans Go Crazy Over BTS' V In Backstage Rehearsal Snap

23 January 2020, 15:50 | Updated: 23 January 2020, 15:52

BTS and Ariana Grande share a snap at rehearsals
BTS and Ariana Grande share a snap at rehearsals. Picture: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande are losing all chill over BTS' V after the 'thank u, next' singer shared a photo from rehearsals.

Ariana Grande fans are loving a brand new photo posted by 'boyfriend' star hanging out with none other than the world's biggest k-pop band BTS.

However, it's not just the fact that these two mammoths of the music biz are chilling together that's got people excited, it's the reaction to BTS member V that's the big talking point.

Ariana Grande Unfollows One Of Her Closest Friends & Tells Fans She Hopes Rift 'Is Temporary'

BTS and Ariana Grande meet at rehearsals
BTS and Ariana Grande meet at rehearsals. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

With Ariana Grande trending on Twitter and thousands of people falling in love V, BTS fans were quick to point out who 'the guy next to Ariana in a white t-shirt' actually is.

So much so, that V's real name, Kim Tae-hyung, began trending in 17 countries across the world...

Fans began explaining how much the were falling in love with 'the guy in the white t-shirt'. One Twitter user wrote, 'i don’t know any of these men but i would risk everything for the man chilling on the right of ariana in the white shirt', with another adding, 'omg the bts guy in the white shirt to the right of ariana actually kinda fine'.

Of course, we can't help but agree. But, it wasn't just Kim Tae-hyung's white shirt that was stirring up conversation. The absence of fellow band member Min Yoon-gi a.k.a Suga didn't go unnoticed either!

