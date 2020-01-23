Ariana Grande Fans Go Crazy Over BTS' V In Backstage Rehearsal Snap

BTS and Ariana Grande share a snap at rehearsals. Picture: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande are losing all chill over BTS' V after the 'thank u, next' singer shared a photo from rehearsals.

Ariana Grande fans are loving a brand new photo posted by 'boyfriend' star hanging out with none other than the world's biggest k-pop band BTS.

However, it's not just the fact that these two mammoths of the music biz are chilling together that's got people excited, it's the reaction to BTS member V that's the big talking point.

Ariana Grande Unfollows One Of Her Closest Friends & Tells Fans She Hopes Rift 'Is Temporary'

BTS and Ariana Grande meet at rehearsals. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

With Ariana Grande trending on Twitter and thousands of people falling in love V, BTS fans were quick to point out who 'the guy next to Ariana in a white t-shirt' actually is.

So much so, that V's real name, Kim Tae-hyung, began trending in 17 countries across the world...

Taehyung is currently trending in 17 countries after going viral as "the guy in white t-shirt to the right of Ariana" and posting selcas on weverse showing off his flawless beauty and goofy side.#BTSV #뷔 #V @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/AnqPsJjOWc — Taehyung Facts⁷[busy]🐯💜 (@KTH_Facts) January 23, 2020

YALL SEE THAT HANDSOME ASS GUY IN THE WHITE SHIRT, DADDY ALERT — Dammy_Olomoniyi (@DOlomoniyi) January 23, 2020

Fans began explaining how much the were falling in love with 'the guy in the white t-shirt'. One Twitter user wrote, 'i don’t know any of these men but i would risk everything for the man chilling on the right of ariana in the white shirt', with another adding, 'omg the bts guy in the white shirt to the right of ariana actually kinda fine'.

Of course, we can't help but agree. But, it wasn't just Kim Tae-hyung's white shirt that was stirring up conversation. The absence of fellow band member Min Yoon-gi a.k.a Suga didn't go unnoticed either!

ARMY said...



WHERE IS YOONGI ?!? 😂



The worldwide search has begun as Yoongi appeared to be missing in @ArianaGrande’s picture with @BTS_twt 🔎🌎 (Timezone - PST) pic.twitter.com/oUYynGuJAr — BTS • ARMY Research 🔍 ⁷ (@ResearchBTS) January 23, 2020

When I When I

saw the photo realized that

of Yoongi is

BTS with Ari . missing. pic.twitter.com/vs1b33LhXt — nicole⁷🇬🇷 (@httpBTSgr) January 23, 2020

Download our free app to keep up to date with all your pop news!