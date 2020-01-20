Ariana Grande Unfollows One Of Her Closest Friends & Tells Fans She Hopes Rift 'Is Temporary'

Ariana Grande unfollows a close friend and tells fans they've 'grown apart'. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana Grande has been cryptically chatting with fans on Twitter about falling out from one of her closest friends, urging fans not to 'get involved' after the pair unfollowed each other.

Ariana Grande has unfollowed one of her oldest friends in an apparent falling out she 'hopes' is temporary, and urged her fans not to get involved, leaving people wondering what went down between the pair to cause the rift.

Responding to a fan who asked the 26-year-old if she was 'ok' after noticing she unfollowed a close, long term friend, Lexi, on Instagram, and Ari responded with a heartfelt message.

She wrote: "Sometimes people outgrow each other no matter how much they love one another or how much history is there. hopefully it's temporary. All I ask is that y'all please not get involved or send anything negative her way. want to get ahead of that."

As a fan promised they 'wouldn't' get involved, she added: "I appreciate it. If you see anyone doing that at any point please ask them kindly not to."

Ariana Grande explains to fans what happened between her & former close friend. Picture: Twitter/ @arianagrande

Neither of them follow each other's Instagram accounts any longer and as fans pointed out Lexi was at Ari's final Sweetener show in December 2019, the pair's disagreement must have happened very recently, although it remains unclear what it could have been.

Lexi is one of Ari's oldest friends, having met when they were at school, and the food blogger appeared along with many of Ariana's friends in her 'thank u, next' music video and was one of her closest pals she bought a diamond friendship ring from Tiffany's with, which went on to inspire her huge hit '7 Rings.'

Lexi appeared in Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next' video. Picture: YouTube/ Ariana Grande VEVO

Ari has often tweeted about her school friend, and even has a letter 'A' behind her ear which she's explained is the initial of Alexa's full name, so we hope whatever went down the pair can get passed, because they pair have serious history!

@alexaluria so proud of u miss thing — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 10, 2014

