WATCH: BTS Play Hide & Seek With James Corden & Ashton Kutcher In Hilarious Video

BTS playing hide and seek around a TV studio is the only thing you need to see. Picture: YouTube/ The Late Late Show with James Corden

BTS stopped by James Corden's show to play a game of hide and seek with Ashton Kutcher in a perfectly random scenario- as well as perform their brand new track 'Black Swan' from upcoming album '7'.

BTS starred on The Late Late Show with James Corden, performing their track 'Black Swan' from their upcoming album '7' (with some of the most iconic choreography we've seen from V, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga and RM to date) and the boys played a good ol' game of hide and seek with James and Ashton Kutcher.

The boys spread out far and wide throughout the live audience studio, with Jimin hiding behind a curtain, and Jin getting spooked and fireman lifted out of a photo booth, and the entire video makes for some seriously hilariously viewing.

Fans have praised James Corden for giving the boys what they 'deserve', plenty of air time and showing them in a different, more light-hearted light than people are used to, writing:

"this is rly one of the first times bts are getting shown off properly in America. theyre getting to show their choreo with a proper stage set up, they get to sit down with james, they get the hide and seek thing, and carpool karaoke! im so happy fr this is what they deserve."

Ashton Kutcher terrified Jin finding him hiding in the photobooth. Picture: YouTube/ The Late Late Show With James Corden

Fans agreed they had been 'waiting' for the world to see BTS for the funny guys they are (as well as beyond talented) as was clear from their elaborate dance routine for 'Black Swan.'

Another talking point from their chat show appearance was the fact they performed bare foot in co-ordinated black sheer outfits which, needless to say, fans were 100% here for.

Ariana Grande opened up about bumping into the band whilst rehearsing for her GRAMMY performance, saying seeing them rehearse 'for something' was 'the most incredible thing' she'd ever seen and she 'couldn't stop talking about it'.

We're now pretty sure she saw them rehearsing for their 'Black Swan' performance, and we would kill to have seen the boys preparing for what was a truly incredible performance!

