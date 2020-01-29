WATCH: BTS Play Hide & Seek With James Corden & Ashton Kutcher In Hilarious Video

29 January 2020, 11:29

BTS playing hide and seek around a TV studio is the only thing you need to see
BTS playing hide and seek around a TV studio is the only thing you need to see. Picture: YouTube/ The Late Late Show with James Corden

BTS stopped by James Corden's show to play a game of hide and seek with Ashton Kutcher in a perfectly random scenario- as well as perform their brand new track 'Black Swan' from upcoming album '7'.

BTS starred on The Late Late Show with James Corden, performing their track 'Black Swan' from their upcoming album '7' (with some of the most iconic choreography we've seen from V, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga and RM to date) and the boys played a good ol' game of hide and seek with James and Ashton Kutcher.

BTS' V Branded A ‘Heartthrob’ Following Grammys 2020 Appearance As Fans Swoon Over 'Guy In All Black'

The boys spread out far and wide throughout the live audience studio, with Jimin hiding behind a curtain, and Jin getting spooked and fireman lifted out of a photo booth, and the entire video makes for some seriously hilariously viewing.

Fans have praised James Corden for giving the boys what they 'deserve', plenty of air time and showing them in a different, more light-hearted light than people are used to, writing:

"this is rly one of the first times bts are getting shown off properly in America. theyre getting to show their choreo with a proper stage set up, they get to sit down with james, they get the hide and seek thing, and carpool karaoke! im so happy fr this is what they deserve."

Ashton Kutcher terrified Jin finding him hiding in the photobooth
Ashton Kutcher terrified Jin finding him hiding in the photobooth. Picture: YouTube/ The Late Late Show With James Corden

Fans agreed they had been 'waiting' for the world to see BTS for the funny guys they are (as well as beyond talented) as was clear from their elaborate dance routine for 'Black Swan.'

Another talking point from their chat show appearance was the fact they performed bare foot in co-ordinated black sheer outfits which, needless to say, fans were 100% here for.

Ariana Grande opened up about bumping into the band whilst rehearsing for her GRAMMY performance, saying seeing them rehearse 'for something' was 'the most incredible thing' she'd ever seen and she 'couldn't stop talking about it'.

We're now pretty sure she saw them rehearsing for their 'Black Swan' performance, and we would kill to have seen the boys preparing for what was a truly incredible performance!

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  2. 2
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  3. 3
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  4. 4
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  5. 5
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  6. 6
    Godzilla artwork
    Godzilla
    Eminem feat. Juice WRLD
    itunes
  7. 7
    Pump it Up artwork
    Pump it Up
    Endor
    itunes
  8. 8
    Power Over Me artwork
    Power Over Me
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  9. 9
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  10. 10
    You Should Be Sad artwork
    You Should Be Sad
    Halsey
    itunes
  11. 11
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  12. 12
    Rare artwork
    Rare
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  13. 13
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy) artwork
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  14. 14
    Those Kinda Nights (feat. Ed Sheeran)
    Eminem
    itunes
  15. 15
    Life Is Good (feat. Drake)
    Future
    itunes
  16. 16
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  17. 17
    Roses
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  18. 18
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  19. 19
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  20. 20
    Ei8ht Mile (feat. Aitch)
    DigDat
    itunes
  21. 21
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  22. 22
    Better Half of Me artwork
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  23. 23
    Better Off Without You (feat. Shift K3Y)
    Becky Hill
    itunes
  24. 24
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  25. 25
    Darkness
    Eminem
    itunes
  26. 26
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  27. 27
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  28. 28
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  29. 29
    Me & You Together Song
    The 1975
    itunes
  30. 30
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  31. 31
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  32. 32
    South Of The Border artwork
    South Of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  33. 33
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  34. 34
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  35. 35
    Lessons artwork
    Lessons
    Stormzy
    itunes
  36. 36
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  37. 37
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  38. 38
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson) artwork
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson)
    Sigala
    itunes
  39. 39
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  40. 40
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

She won 'Best Factual Award'

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Support Jesy Nelson’s NTA Win For ‘Odd One Out' Documentary With Cute Posts

Little Mix

Chris Hughes was caught in a scuffle after the NTAs

Jesy Nelson’s Boyfriend Chris Hughes Being Investigated By Police Over Brawl With Photographer After NTAs

News

Caitlyn Jenner had an awkward encounter with Ricky Gervais

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Had An Awkward Encounter With Frenemy, Ricky Gervais At NTAs

News

Sophie Piper is looking for 'the one' in Love Island

Who Is Love Island 2020's Sophie Piper? Job, Age & Everything We Know About Rochelle Humes' Sister

Love Island

Conangh Howard accused Rebecca Gormley of 'being shady'

Dumped Love Island Star Connagh Howard Accuses Rebecca Gormley Of ‘Playing A Game’ In The Villa

Love Island