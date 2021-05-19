Niall Horan Is Recording Music At The Same Studio Harry Styles Made ‘Fine Line’

Niall Horan is recording new music as fans gear up for NH3 and he appears to be at the same studio Harry Styles recorded his album ‘Fine Line’.

Niall Horan has been teasing the release of his third album NH3 for quite some time now and fans can't wait for some new bops from the One Direction star.

We have been gearing up for the release of new music from the Irish star and it seems we may be in for a serious treat!

The ‘Slow Hands’ singer shared some new snaps on Instagram and it appears he’s recording new songs at the same studio where his former bandmate, Harry Styles, recorded his second album ‘Fine Line’!

Niall Horan has been recording new music for his third album NH3
Niall Horan has been recording new music for his third album NH3. Picture: PA

Niall shared a photo dump of selfies, which appear to be taken in Bath, as well as some snaps in a studio with his guitar - and if you look closely, you’ll recognise the location as Real World Studios.

For those who don’t know, Real World Studios is located near Bath and is the same recording studio where Haz recorded his second album, which included bops such as ‘Adore You’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

Harry was even pictured recording his music there in 2019.

Harry Styles recorded 'Fine Line' at Real World Studios
Harry Styles recorded 'Fine Line' at Real World Studios. Picture: PA

The My Policeman actor isn’t the only artist who has recorded songs there in the past as some huge names have also made some legendary music at Real World, including Beyoncé, Amy Winehouse, Sia, Coldplay and Kanye West.

Niall has been cooking up new music for a while, with him even telling a fan on Twitter back in February that the album “will be a while but it’s been worked on”.

In the meantime, he’s set to release his long-anticipated collaboration with Anne-Marie, Our Song, on Friday, and we can’t wait to hear it!

