Coldplay are about to release a whole bunch of new music with a 2021 album.

Coldplay have just dropped new song ‘Higher Power’ and we’re sure it’s not the only bit of feel-good newness on the way from the group.

Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland pretty much confirmed a new album is in the works, after Roman Kemp quizzed the duo on Capital Breakfast about a follow-up to their 2019 album ‘Everyday Life’.

With enough clues to assure we definitely can expect a new album from Coldplay – which would be their ninth – we’re taking a look at the details we know so far…

Coldplay are working on their ninth studio album. Picture: Getty

When is Coldplay’s new album coming out?

Release date chat around Coldplay’s 2021 album remains under wraps, but we do know from their catch-up with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast it looks like the group have made progress with a collection of new songs already.

“We’re not supposed to say, but there won’t not be one,” Chris said.

Jonny added: “We’ve recorded more than one song.”

Chris continued: “I think if we’d spent the whole of this time just doing one song we’d be… we’re just saving some announcements.

“There might not not not not not not be, there might not be a not non new album.”

Chris Martin is Coldplay's frontman. Picture: Getty

What is the track list on Coldplay’s new album?

It’s too soon to have our hands on a track list, but after they released single ‘Higher Power’ it’s likely we can start hearing a few new songs from the band over the coming months.

We’ll have the track list on this page as soon as it’s revealed!

What’s the name of Coldplay’s new album?

The title of Coldplay’s 2021 album also remains top secret, as the stars hold on to any more information about the EP.

Their previous albums were ‘A Head Full of Dreams’ and ‘Everyday Life’, so we’re expecting a title just as thought-provoking.

