Coldplay’s New Album Release Date, New Songs And All The Latest

11 May 2021, 17:05

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Coldplay are about to release a whole bunch of new music with a 2021 album.

Coldplay have just dropped new song ‘Higher Power’ and we’re sure it’s not the only bit of feel-good newness on the way from the group.

Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland pretty much confirmed a new album is in the works, after Roman Kemp quizzed the duo on Capital Breakfast about a follow-up to their 2019 album ‘Everyday Life’.

Coldplay Won't Be Touring Until Shows Become 'Environmentally Beneficial'

With enough clues to assure we definitely can expect a new album from Coldplay – which would be their ninth – we’re taking a look at the details we know so far…

Coldplay are working on their ninth studio album
Coldplay are working on their ninth studio album. Picture: Getty

When is Coldplay’s new album coming out?

Release date chat around Coldplay’s 2021 album remains under wraps, but we do know from their catch-up with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast it looks like the group have made progress with a collection of new songs already.

“We’re not supposed to say, but there won’t not be one,” Chris said.

Jonny added: “We’ve recorded more than one song.”

Chris continued: “I think if we’d spent the whole of this time just doing one song we’d be… we’re just saving some announcements.

“There might not not not not not not be, there might not be a not non new album.”

Chris Martin is Coldplay's frontman
Chris Martin is Coldplay's frontman. Picture: Getty

What is the track list on Coldplay’s new album?

It’s too soon to have our hands on a track list, but after they released single ‘Higher Power’ it’s likely we can start hearing a few new songs from the band over the coming months.

We’ll have the track list on this page as soon as it’s revealed!

What’s the name of Coldplay’s new album?

The title of Coldplay’s 2021 album also remains top secret, as the stars hold on to any more information about the EP.

Their previous albums were ‘A Head Full of Dreams’ and ‘Everyday Life’, so we’re expecting a title just as thought-provoking.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been spending time in London recently

Dua Lipa’s Home Life With Boyfriend Anwar Hadid And Dog Dexter

The Weeknd often references his relationships in his music.

Who Is The Weeknd’s Girlfriend? His Dating History Revealed, From Bella Hadid To Selena Gomez
Olivia Rodrigo is releasing her debut album

Olivia Rodrigo’s Debut Album 'Sour' Release Date, Track List & All The Updates

The real meaning behind Ariana Grande and The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Remix decoded.

Ariana Grande And The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ Remix Lyrics And Real Meaning Explained

Comedian Jack Whitehall is dating model Roxy Horner.

Meet Jack Whitehall’s Girlfriend Roxy Horner: Inside Her Relationship With The TV Host

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been dating since the summer of 2019

Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project