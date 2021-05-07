Exclusive

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

7 May 2021, 08:09

Following the release of their new single 'Higher Power', Coldplay seemingly confirmed they'll be releasing another studio album.

Coldplay have topped the charts with eight albums so far, including 'Mylo Xyloto', 'X&Y', and their most recent album 'Everyday Life'.

But Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland have their sights set on another album, after the pair seemingly confirmed the album's release to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

> Coldplay Won't Be Touring Until Shows Become 'Environmentally Beneficial'

Coldplay joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss their new single 'Higher Power'
Coldplay joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss their new single 'Higher Power'. Picture: PA Images

After Sian Welby asked whether they'd been working on new music during the pandemic, Chris said "We're not supposed to say.

"But there won't not be [a new album]," joked the 'Paradise' singer, with Jonny saying "We have recorded more than one song."

Chris Martin continued to say that they're saving the official announcement of the album, as well as news of other singles.

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With The Biggest Stars On Global Player

On 22 May, Coldplay's pre-recorded performance at Glastonbury will be aired, after the festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More News

See more More News

Kendall Jenner has opened up about her anxieties

Kendall Jenner Just Got Very Honest About Her Extreme Anxiety Battle

Coldplay's 'Higher Power' full lyrics explained.

Coldplay ‘Higher Power’ Lyrics Explained As They Confirm Ninth Album

The song 'Sneaky Link' by HXLLYWOOD has gone viral on TikTok.

TikTok: What Is A Sneaky Link? Meaning Explained As Song Goes Viral

Jake Paul got into a fight with Floyd Mayweather

Jake Paul Brawls With Floyd Mayweather After Running Off With His Hat

Fans already want new music from Harry Styles

Harry Styles New Album 2021: Is Harry Releasing New Music?

Who is Jade Thirlwall's boyfriend Jordan Stephens?

Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens' Relationship

Little Mix

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos