WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Following the release of their new single 'Higher Power', Coldplay seemingly confirmed they'll be releasing another studio album.

Coldplay have topped the charts with eight albums so far, including 'Mylo Xyloto', 'X&Y', and their most recent album 'Everyday Life'.

But Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland have their sights set on another album, after the pair seemingly confirmed the album's release to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

After Sian Welby asked whether they'd been working on new music during the pandemic, Chris said "We're not supposed to say.

"But there won't not be [a new album]," joked the 'Paradise' singer, with Jonny saying "We have recorded more than one song."

Chris Martin continued to say that they're saving the official announcement of the album, as well as news of other singles.

On 22 May, Coldplay's pre-recorded performance at Glastonbury will be aired, after the festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.