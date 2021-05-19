Did One Direction Inspire Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’?

Was One Direction the inspiration behind Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar'? Picture: Instagram/YouTube

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ is part of his second solo album ‘Fine Line’ - but was it inspired by One Direction?

Harry Styles has been known to inspire a lot of things over the years, including his impeccable fashion sense and his slogan, ‘Treat People With Kindness’.

One Direction as a whole have been equally as inspiring, with their fans still being the most die-hard around despite the group disbanding in 2016 - so it should come as no surprise that fans have now found a tiny link between the boys and Haz’s ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

One Direction’s ‘Four’ Album Is Having A Moment

How did this come about? Well, here’s what happened.

A recently resurfaced snap of Harry, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik hanging out with each other back in the day has left Directioners wondering if this day may have crossed Harry’s mind while writing his fruit-named hit.

Harry Styles released 'Watermelon Sugar' in 2019. Picture: YouTube

Today (August 8) in 2012 - the boys play real-life fruit ninja during a songwriting session with Ed Sheeran 😂 (aka the true origins of Watermelon Sugar 🍉😉) pic.twitter.com/6leYEmCP26 — This Day in 1D History (@todays1dhistory) August 8, 2020

The picture was taken on August 8, 2012, and shows the 1D boys sat in a garden, with Ed Sheeran (because why not?) while Harry quite forcefully cuts open a watermelon as they play IRL fruit ninja.

The watermelon-cutting moment took place seven years before Haz dropped the bop, but fans can’t help but wonder if it had anything to do with the writing process for the track.

Sharing their thoughts on Twitter, one person wrote: “Harry’s like ‘one day I’ll write a song about this juicy watermelon’.”

Fans joked that One Direction were the inspiration behind 'Watermelon Sugar'. Picture: PA

harry styles and ed sheeran inventing Watermelon Sugar pic.twitter.com/5CAI3Tkj6n — A ᴴ (@alsantidote) February 21, 2021

“Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran inviting Watermelon Sugar,” joked another.

“This is where he got the idea for watermelon sugar. Thank you @edsheeran,” tweeted a third.

Although fans of course know there’s a bit more of a risqué meaning behind ‘Watermelon Sugar’, or so it’s been speculated, we can’t help but hope the summer day One Direction shared with Ed Sheeran back in 2012 was somewhere deep down in Harry’s thought process while penning the song!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital