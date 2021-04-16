First Look At Niall Horan And Anne-Marie's Music Video For Upcoming Collaboration

16 April 2021, 17:26

The collaboration between Niall Horan and Anne-Marie is coming soon.
The collaboration between Niall Horan and Anne-Marie is coming soon. Picture: Instagram/PA

Niall Horan and Anne-Marie’s fans have been super excited about their upcoming collaboration and now the first pictures from their music video are out.

Fans have been waiting for Niall Horan and Anne-Marie to collaborate for the longest time, so now that it’s finally happening, we can hardly wait!

The 30-year-old ‘2002’ songstress confirmed they are working on music together after sending fans into meltdown as she shared a picture of the One Direction star playing the guitar on her Instagram Stories.

Niall Horan Fans Mark 11 Years Since His Life-Changing X Factor Audition

She then told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp that they recorded not one, but three songs together!

“We've been interacting a bit, since I pronounced his second name wrong [on the Official Big Top 40]," joked the 'Friends' singer, "We've been speaking, and we were like 'Let's just get in and see what happens’.”

Fans have been dying for a collab between Niall Horan and Anne-Marie.
Fans have been dying for a collab between Niall Horan and Anne-Marie. Picture: @annemarie/Instagram

"We got in and it was so good; he's so talented. He was playing guitar, and we wrote, maybe, three songs," shared Anne-Marie.

Niall then confirmed our dreams when sharing a behind-the-scenes snap from their upcoming music video on Twitter, showing them in a vintage car, driving through the countryside.

If that’s not exciting enough, more pictures have now been obtained by this tabloid, giving a glimpse into what we can expect from their collaboration.

The ‘Slow Hands’ star and ‘Rockabye’ hitmaker appear to be getting chased by the police in the BTS shots from their music video, as they both sport super vintage outfits.

Niall Horan and Anne-Marie first got in the studio together last year.
Niall Horan and Anne-Marie first got in the studio together last year. Picture: @niallofficial/Instagram
Fans are already excited to hear what Niall Horan and Anne-Marie have been working on.
Fans are already excited to hear what Niall Horan and Anne-Marie have been working on. Picture: PA

Anne-Marie has her signature pink hair with elaborate earrings, sunglasses, while Niall sported a dapper white shirt, tan blazer and sunglasses - looking like a slightly more modern Bonnie and Clyde!

Fans have been freaking out over the snaps, with many taking to Twitter to share their excitement.

“I need this song & I need it now omggg [sic],” penned one person, while another eager fan said, “I can't wait anymore omg [sic].”

We can’t wait either!

