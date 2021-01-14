Inside Niall Horan & Anne-Marie's Friendship & Musical Collaboration

Niall Horan and Anne-Marie have started a sweet friendship. Picture: Instagram @annemarie/niallhoran

2020 may have been the worst in living memory, but Niall Horan and Anne-Marie started a sweet, creative friendship that has fans everywhere begging them to drop the music they made together.

Niall Horan and Anne-Marie became good mates in 2020 after the '2002' singer mispronounced the former One Direction singer's last name

We're still working on their joint name, so far our favourite is, Nianne, but all suggestions are welcome, so if and when their music ever drops we're at the forefront of this fandom.

Let's take a look at this blossoming friendship, and, side note, someone tell Lewis Capaldi to watch out as it seems like the 'Slow Hands' singer has a new musical BFF...

Niall Horan and Anne-Marie hit the studio together

Niall Horan and Anne-Marie hit the studio together. Picture: Instagram @niallofficial

Posting to her Instagram story back in late October 2020, Anne-Marie dropped the bombshell she was working on music with none other than actual Niall.

She posted a snap of the Irish singer playing the guitar in what is clearly a recording studio- needless to say, fans everywhere demanded to know exactly what was going on.

Talking to Roman, Sonny and Sian on Capital Breakfast, Anne-Marie broke down what they had been up to and the seriously successful writing session they had together.

Anne-Marie said: "He's so talented, he's so good at guitar."

"We wrote about three songs."

anne marie has such a beautiful voice and i think it’ll complement niall’s nicely, it’s gonna be so powerful — erin | track 1 & 9 of Z3 (@91W0LVES) January 13, 2021

Anne-Marie says Niall is hot

Never one to bite her tongue and saying whatever is on her mind is exactly why we love Anne-Marie so much, so when she explained how they became mates saying she loves his voice and calling him 'hot', we knew this was a friendship that would last.

We, too, love Niall's voice and face.

“Yeah, we made some music. It was so great actually because we've never been in a studio before [...] I've been thinking about it, & who I'd like to collaborate with. He’s been one of the people because I just love his voice and he's Irish, you know, hes hot.”-Anne-Marie on Niall — Niall Horan Updates (@NiallHoranUA) November 12, 2020

Anne-Marie pronounces Niall's name wrong

Ah, back to where it all began.

The 'Perfect' singer made it no secret she wants to collab with Niall, but while talking about him she said his last name wrong!

Fortunately, Niall has a great sense of humour and found the whole thing funny, with it actually sparking the pair off to start chatting and eventually link up to make music.

We're off to record ourselves saying Harry Styles's name wrong, just to check.

Following their hang outs, Anne-Marie took to social media to let Niall know she missed him.

And I miss you @NiallOfficial and I only saw you like 3 days ago — ANNE-MARIE (@AnneMarie) December 8, 2020

Iconic.

