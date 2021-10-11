Niall Horan & Girlfriend Amelia Woolley Dancing On A Night Out Looks Like Pure Happiness

11 October 2021, 15:27

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley had a night out with their friends
Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley had a night out with their friends. Picture: Getty / Twitter
What we’d give to be on this night out with Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley.

Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley have successfully kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but that hasn’t stopped them making a few low-key appearances together.

Over the weekend Niall and Amelia and their friends enjoyed a night out in London, with a video capturing them dancing to a live band.

Niall Horan And Amelia Woolley's Relationship Timeline

The One Direction star kept a low profile in a cap, while Amelia looked effortlessly cool in a white top and jeans.

Amelia Woolley's first Instagram post with Niall Horan was this selfie
Amelia Woolley's first Instagram post with Niall Horan was this selfie. Picture: Amelia Woolley/Instagram

A fan shared the video on Twitter and the replies are filled with how happy the couple look together.

“They look so happy it’s so cute,” one responded, as another said: “She’s so pretty omg.”

“They are so cute,” commented a third, as another pointed out: “They both have THAT same vibe.”

Amelia and Niall have been dating since 2020, making their first red carpet appearance in September.

Amelia and Niall made their first public appearance together in September
Amelia and Niall made their first public appearance together in September. Picture: Getty

The designer fashion buyer shared her first selfie with the ‘Slow Hands’ singer in July last year, but they’ve mostly stayed out of the spotlight.

Amelia works for luxury footwear brand Nicholas Kirkwood, so its thought they met at an industry party or through mutual contacts.

