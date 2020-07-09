Who Is Amelia Woolley, Niall Horan’s New Girlfriend? 6 Things You Need To Know

9 July 2020, 10:24

Niall Horan is dating Amelia Woolley
Niall Horan is dating Amelia Woolley. Picture: PA / Amelia Woolley/Snapchat

Niall Horan is dating fashion buyer Amelia Woolley – here’s everything you need to know about the fashionista.

One Direction star Niall Horan has a new girlfriend, designer shoe buyer Amelia Woolley.

For weeks it was speculated Niall was dating someone new, after a mysterious pair of legs appeared on more than one occasion on his Instagram stories.

Niall and Amelia are yet to publicly confirm their relationship, but Amelia has already posted a photo with the ‘Heartbreak Weather’ singer on Snapchat.

Here’s everything you need to know about Amelia Woolley…

Who is Amelia Woolley?

Amelia is a fashion buyer from Birmingham with a first class degree in Fashion Business.

She lives in Kensington, after moving to London for her job.

Amelia Woolley’s age

Amelia Woolley is a designer shoe buyer
Amelia Woolley is a designer shoe buyer. Picture: Amelia Woolley/Instagram

Amelia is 23 years old, three years younger than boyfriend Niall who is 26.

Amelia Woolley’s job

Amelia works for designer shoe brand Nicholas Kirkwood as a commercial assistant.

The 23-year-old even has the luxury brand tagged in her Instagram bio, proving she’s proud to work for the company.

How Amelia Woolley and Niall Horan met

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley grew close throughout lockdown
Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley grew close throughout lockdown. Picture: PA

The details of how Amelia and Niall met are not yet known, but it’s thought they met a few months ago in London.

Given the prestige company Amelia works at, the new couple may have met through an industry event or party at a mutual friend’s.

They went on to spend time together through lockdown, bringing them closer.

A source told MailOnline: “Niall is very serious about Amelia, lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her. Niall has been seeing Amelia for the last two months. He thinks Amelia's gorgeous but they also really get on – and she's told close friends this could be the real deal.

“Amelia has spent a lot of time getting to know Niall at his London apartment after lockdown restrictions eased.”

The couple were also pictured with their arms around each other at a 4th of July party this month.

Amelia Woolley’s Instagram

Amelia does have Instagram, @ameliawoolleyx, but her account is set to private at the moment.

Amelia’s nickname

In her Instagram bio, the 23-year-old has ‘Mia’ written below her profile handle.

