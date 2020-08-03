Niall Horan And Girlfriend Amelia Woolley Pictured On Romantic Dinner Date For The First Time

Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley were pictured on a date for the first time. Picture: PA / Niall Horan/Instagram

Niall Horan and new girlfriend Amelia Woolley have been pictured out and about together for the first time.

Just a few weeks after it emerged One Direction star Niall Horan had a new girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, the couple have been seen on a date together for the first time.

Niall and Amelia are thought to have started dating during lockdown, with the fashion buyer spending a lot of time at the pop star’s house as they grew close.

Niall Horan And Amelia Woolley: How Long Have They Been Dating?

The new couple were photographed on a date in London on Sunday, and they looked happy and relaxed in each other’s company.

Niall Horan posted this selfie on the day of their date. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, Amelia can be seen with her hands on Niall’s waist as they stroll along together.

Matching in monochrome, Amelia wore a patterned playsuit with trainers while Niall rocked a zany polo shirt and white chino shorts.

Amelia accessorised with a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag and white converse and Niall looked comfy in a pair of navy boat shoes.

The couple had spent the afternoon having a long lunch with friends in Battersea.

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley were first spotted together on her Snapchat. Picture: Amelia Woolley/Snapchat

Amelia works for shoe designer Nichola Kirkwood and is believed to have first met Niall at an industry party through mutual friends.

A source also revealed to the publication Niall is “very serious” about Amelia, and that lockdown “has definitely intensified his feelings for her.”

