Niall Horan And Girlfriend Amelia Woolley Pictured On Romantic Dinner Date For The First Time

3 August 2020, 17:40 | Updated: 3 August 2020, 17:47

Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley were pictured on a date for the first time
Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley were pictured on a date for the first time. Picture: PA / Niall Horan/Instagram

Niall Horan and new girlfriend Amelia Woolley have been pictured out and about together for the first time.

Just a few weeks after it emerged One Direction star Niall Horan had a new girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, the couple have been seen on a date together for the first time.

Niall and Amelia are thought to have started dating during lockdown, with the fashion buyer spending a lot of time at the pop star’s house as they grew close.

Niall Horan And Amelia Woolley: How Long Have They Been Dating?

The new couple were photographed on a date in London on Sunday, and they looked happy and relaxed in each other’s company.

Niall Horan posted this selfie on the day of their date
Niall Horan posted this selfie on the day of their date. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, Amelia can be seen with her hands on Niall’s waist as they stroll along together.

Matching in monochrome, Amelia wore a patterned playsuit with trainers while Niall rocked a zany polo shirt and white chino shorts.

Amelia accessorised with a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag and white converse and Niall looked comfy in a pair of navy boat shoes.

The couple had spent the afternoon having a long lunch with friends in Battersea.

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley were first spotted together on her Snapchat
Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley were first spotted together on her Snapchat. Picture: Amelia Woolley/Snapchat

Amelia works for shoe designer Nichola Kirkwood and is believed to have first met Niall at an industry party through mutual friends.

A source also revealed to the publication Niall is “very serious” about Amelia, and that lockdown “has definitely intensified his feelings for her.”

