Who Is Anne-Marie? New The Voice Judge Songs, Net Worth And More Important Facts

Anne-Marie has been announced as a new judge on The Voice. But what’s her net worth and what are her best songs? Here’s all the important facts you need to know…

Anne-Marie, who has just been announced as the new judge on The Voice, burst onto the scene in 2015 and has had a pretty incredible career ever since.

The 29-year-old has been nominated for four BRIT Awards, including Best British Female Solo Artist, and collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business, such as Doja Cat, Sean Paul and David Guetta.

Anne-Marie is the new judge on The Voice. Picture: instagram

But what’s her net worth and what are her best songs? Let’s take a look…

What is Anne-Marie’s net worth?

It’s unclear what Anne-Marie’s exact net worth amount is, but the singer has earned millions of pounds through touring and endorsements.

What are Anne-Marie’s best songs?

Anne-Marie has had huge chart success over the years with hits such as ‘Alarm.’ ‘Ciao Adios,’ ‘Friends’ and ‘2002’.

Is Anne-Marie a black belt in Shotokan karate?

Yes, Anne-Marie has been having lessons in karate since she was aged nine and she won Double Gold in the 2002 Funakoshi Shotokan Karate Association World Championships!

Who is Anne-Marie dating?

Anne-Marie hasn’t spoken publicly about her dating life since 2016.

However, in 2018, ahead of the release of her debut album, ‘Speak Your Mind,’ she opened up about being attracted to men and women.

