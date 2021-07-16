Anne-Marie’s New Album: From Little Mix Collab To Release Date – All The News

Anne-Marie is releasing a new album on 23 July. Picture: Getty / Anne-Marie/Instagram

Anne-Marie is about to hit us with a bunch of new songs with her next album, 'Therapy'.

Anne-Marie’s giving us the musical counselling session we all need in 2021 with her brand new album, 'Therapy'.

The 30-year-old is not only releasing a collaboration with Little Mix on the tracklist but she’s also got songs with KSI, Rudimental and Nathan Dawe.

Ed Sheeran also got involved to help write one track!

She’s also made a very impressive, peachy album cover to boot.

Here’s everything you need to know about Anne-Marie’s new album, from the release date to the track list…

Anne-Marie has a bunch of new songs for us to hear. Picture: Getty

When is Anne Marie’s new album coming out?

Anne-Marie’s album is coming out on July 23rd, with a whopping 12 new songs.

Our ears are more than ready for the bops.

What is the name of Anne-Marie’s new album?

Anne-Marie’s 2021 album is called ‘Therapy’, a nice follow-up name to 2018’s ‘Speak Your Mind’, if you ask us.

There’s a song of the same name on the album, so we’re expecting the pop star to go deep with this one.

What’s on the track list of Anne-Marie’s new album?

The track list is a good looking one – including a few collaborations and ‘Beautiful’, which Ed Sheeran helped write.

- ‘x2’ -

‘Don’t Play’ with KSI and Digital Farm Animals

- ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’

- ‘Who I Am’

- ‘Our Song’ with Niall Horan

- ‘Way Too Long’ with Nathan Daw & Mostack

- ‘Unloveable’ with Rudimental

- ‘Breathing’

- ‘Tell Your Girlfriend’

- ‘Better Not Together’

- ‘Therapy’

