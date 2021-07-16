Anne-Marie’s New Album: From Little Mix Collab To Release Date – All The News

16 July 2021, 16:30

Anne-Marie is releasing a new album on 23 July
Anne-Marie is releasing a new album on 23 July. Picture: Getty / Anne-Marie/Instagram
Anne-Marie is about to hit us with a bunch of new songs with her next album, 'Therapy'.

Anne-Marie’s giving us the musical counselling session we all need in 2021 with her brand new album, 'Therapy'.

The 30-year-old is not only releasing a collaboration with Little Mix on the tracklist but she’s also got songs with KSI, Rudimental and Nathan Dawe.

Everything You Need To Know About Capital 'Up Close' Presents Anne-Marie

Ed Sheeran also got involved to help write one track!

She’s also made a very impressive, peachy album cover to boot.

Here’s everything you need to know about Anne-Marie’s new album, from the release date to the track list…

Anne-Marie has a bunch of new songs for us to hear
Anne-Marie has a bunch of new songs for us to hear. Picture: Getty

When is Anne Marie’s new album coming out?

Anne-Marie’s album is coming out on July 23rd, with a whopping 12 new songs.

Our ears are more than ready for the bops.

What is the name of Anne-Marie’s new album?

Anne-Marie’s 2021 album is called ‘Therapy’, a nice follow-up name to 2018’s ‘Speak Your Mind’, if you ask us.

There’s a song of the same name on the album, so we’re expecting the pop star to go deep with this one.

What’s on the track list of Anne-Marie’s new album?

The track list is a good looking one – including a few collaborations and ‘Beautiful’, which Ed Sheeran helped write.

- ‘x2’ -

‘Don’t Play’ with KSI and Digital Farm Animals

- ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’

- ‘Who I Am’

- ‘Our Song’ with Niall Horan

- ‘Way Too Long’ with Nathan Daw & Mostack

- ‘Unloveable’ with Rudimental

- ‘Breathing’

- ‘Tell Your Girlfriend’

- ‘Better Not Together’

- ‘Therapy’

