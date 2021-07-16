On Air Now
The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell 1:30am - 5am
16 July 2021, 16:30
Anne-Marie is about to hit us with a bunch of new songs with her next album, 'Therapy'.
Anne-Marie’s giving us the musical counselling session we all need in 2021 with her brand new album, 'Therapy'.
The 30-year-old is not only releasing a collaboration with Little Mix on the tracklist but she’s also got songs with KSI, Rudimental and Nathan Dawe.
Everything You Need To Know About Capital 'Up Close' Presents Anne-Marie
Ed Sheeran also got involved to help write one track!
She’s also made a very impressive, peachy album cover to boot.
Here’s everything you need to know about Anne-Marie’s new album, from the release date to the track list…
Anne-Marie’s album is coming out on July 23rd, with a whopping 12 new songs.
Our ears are more than ready for the bops.
Anne-Marie’s 2021 album is called ‘Therapy’, a nice follow-up name to 2018’s ‘Speak Your Mind’, if you ask us.
There’s a song of the same name on the album, so we’re expecting the pop star to go deep with this one.
The track list is a good looking one – including a few collaborations and ‘Beautiful’, which Ed Sheeran helped write.
- ‘x2’ -
‘Don’t Play’ with KSI and Digital Farm Animals
- ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’
- ‘Who I Am’
- ‘Our Song’ with Niall Horan
- ‘Way Too Long’ with Nathan Daw & Mostack
- ‘Unloveable’ with Rudimental
- ‘Breathing’
- ‘Tell Your Girlfriend’
- ‘Better Not Together’
- ‘Therapy’
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital