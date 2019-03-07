Who Is Anne-Marie Dating, Does The 'Perfect' Singer Have A Boyfriend And What Has She Said About Her Sexuality?

7 March 2019, 16:19

Anne-Marie stays understandably tight-lipped about her love life
Picture: Anne-Marie/Instagram

Anne-Marie doesn’t often speak openly about her love life, with the last time she spoke about her relationship status in 2016. But is Anne-Marie dating anyone now?

Anne-Marie – full name Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson – is known for her huge hits including 'Alarm', 'Rocakbye' and 'Friends', but there’s little else we know about the 27 year old outside of her incredible musical talents.

Anne-Marie Shared A Sneak Preview Of Her Second Studio Album, #AM2

While she doesn’t often divulge information about her private life, Anne-Marie has revealed a little about her love life in the past.

Anne-Marie is seemingly single at the moment
Picture: Anne-Marie/Instagram

Who is Anne-Marie dating?

It’s not currently known if Anne-Marie is dating anyone, as the singer is extremely private about her romantic relationships and rightly so.

Does Anne-Marie have a boyfriend?

Anne-Marie doesn’t have a boyfriend at the moment, but when ‘Do It Right’ was released she revealed the track had been inspired by her then-boyfriend of two years.

In 2016 she spoke to Nova radio about her love life but didn’t give anything away.

“I can’t say because he is quite well known,” she said. “He’s in music. I can’t tell you. I honestly can’t.”

But when she released 'Ciao Adios', she appeared to be singing about a cheating ex who was also in the music industry.

One of the lyrics included: “Used to sing along, when you played guitar/That's a distant memory.”

What has Anne-Marie said about her sexuality?

In May 2018 Anne-Marie spoke to Line Of Best Fit about her sexuality, saying she’s attracted to both men and women.

She said: “I've never ever just been attracted to men. I've never just been attracted to women. I've never felt the need to tell anyone that I'm bisexual.

“I don't feel like I am. I just feel like I'm attracted to who I like. I honestly feel like everyone is like that.”

Anne-Marie is set to release her second studio album soon

Anne-Marie Shared A Sneak Preview Of Her Second Studio Album, #AM2
Anne-Marie responded to an online troll who referred to her as "talentless"

Anne-Marie Claps Back At Troll Who Says She's "Talentless" In The Best Way
Anne-Marie joined Roman Kemp to mimic Kanye West and Lil Pump

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Roman Kemp Recreated 'I Love It' On The #CapitalJBB Red Carpet
Anne-Marie responded to a fan's posts about her insecurities

Anne-Marie Once Randomly DM'd A Fan Reminding Her Of All Of Her Best Qualities
Anne-Marie is coming to the Ball!

Anne-Marie Is The First Act Confirmed For The #CapitalJBB – And She Can’t Wait To Perform For You!

