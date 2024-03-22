Anne-Marie And Husband Slowthai's Relationship Timeline

Anne-Marie and husband Slowthai kept their relationship pretty private so when did they get together? When did they have a baby together? Here's there full dating history.

Singer-songwriter Anne-Marie has kept her love life under pretty tight wraps so it came as a huge surprise to most when it was reported she had been married to rapper Slowthai, aka Tyron Frampton, since 2022.

Just days after the marriage was announced it was revealed they also had welcomed their first baby, as the happy pair were spotted on a walk with their daughter in a pram.

Their relationship shocked many fans, especially because Slowthai is facing criminal charges which he will go to court for later this year. However, the rapper firmly denies the allegations made against him and insiders say Anne-Marie is prepared to support him as his wife.

So, when did the musicians meet, how long have they been dating and when did they get married? Here's a full breakdown of their relationship timeline.

Anne-Marie did the first leg of her 'Unhealthy' tour while pregnant with Slowthai's baby. Picture: Getty

May 2022

We don't know how they met but Anne-Marie and Slowthai were first romantically linked when photos obtained by The Mirror showed them together outside a London nightclub.

They had been at Ronnie Scott’s jazz club, where John Legend had been performing an intimate gig. Slowthai was seen having a bit of a verbal disagreement with the bouncers before taking off in a taxi with Anne-Marie.

February 2023

Slowthai confirmed his relationship with Anne-Marie during an interview with Rolling Stone. He revealed he was spending a lot of time in Essex where she is based.

He said they are able to "talk and vent about stuff" with one another and speaking about why he loves their connection, he said: “Just having a laugh. Coming from a similar place and being able to catch a joke. You get on a high.

"You either get on like a house on fire with some people or you don’t. And some people feel like they’re part of the furniture, that they’ve always been around and known you.”

March 2023

Nearly a year after rumours began, Anne-Marie hard launched their relationship on TikTok with a loved up video of them in the back of a car. With big grins on their faces they looked at each other adoringly before sharing a peck.

Fans went wild for the relationship reveal and even Raye commented: "So cuteee." What fans didn't know at the time was that the pair were actually already married!

Anne-Marie hard launched her relationship on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Later on in March 2023 engagement rumours began after Anne-Marie was spotted wearing a diamond ring. Slowthai was also seen wearing a silver wedding band, solidifying the speculation.

June 2023

Anne-Marie could not escape those engagement rumours as she was proudly sporting a ring on that finger while at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.

She took to the STB red carpet in a western inspired co-ord before performing at the Wembley arena, where she was joined on stage by Niall Horan for a performance of 'Our Song'.

Anne-Marie arrives at the Capital Summertime Ball 2023 wearing a ring. Picture: Getty

March 2024

After Anne-Marie deleted everything on her Instagram reports begin to emerge that the couple aren't just engaged they are officially married and have been since 2022.

A tabloid source revealed: “Anne-Marie and Slowthai got married in secret two years ago. She had an eight-week break from her tour and they went to Las Vegas and got married.”

Slowthai and Anne-Marie reportedly picked up their marriage licence on 20th July 2022 and got married six days later.

March 2024

Just days after the wedding reveal, pictures obtained by MailOnline showed the happy couple with a child in tow. They were photographed on a walk with their daughter in a pram.

“Anne-Marie and Slowthai have had a baby daughter they've named Seven," a source told the tabloids, before adding: “It is Anne-Marie's lucky number and she even has 0707 tattooed on her because she sees them as her angel numbers."

At the time of the news it was reported that Seven was already a month old which had fans realising that, although she kept her pregnancy out of the public eye, Anne-Marie did the first leg of her 'Unhealthy' tour while pregnant.

Anne-Marie and Slowthai, who was already a father, are said to be "absolutely delighted" about the arrival of their baby girl.

