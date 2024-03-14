Is Anne-Marie Married To Slowthai?

14 March 2024, 16:06 | Updated: 14 March 2024, 16:20

Anne-Marie is reportedly married to rapper Slowthai
Anne-Marie is reportedly married to rapper Slowthai. Picture: Getty
Reports are rife that Anne-Marie got married to rapper Slowthai two years ago. Did they really get married?

Anne-Marie has successfully kept her relationship with rapper Slowthai – real name Tyron Frampton – out of the spotlight since they began dating, which is why reports they married back in 2022 have come as a shock to fans.

According to the tabloids they got married in Vegas just a few months after they started dating, successfully keeping the intimate ceremony a secret ever since.

At the time of writing Anne-Marie, 32, has cleared her Instagram so that no posts remain and over on TikTok her last upload was at the very end of 2023. Meanwhile, on X her last tweet was 3rd February as she promoted her appearance on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Therefore, there’s little remaining in clues about her marriage to the 29-year-old musician, however, she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger in March last year.

So, is Anne-Marie really married? Let’s divulge.

Anne-Marie is reportedly married and apparently has been since 2022
Anne-Marie is reportedly married and apparently has been since 2022. Picture: Getty

Is Anne-Marie married?

Anne-Marie is apparently married to rapper Slowthai after they tied the knot during a break in Las Vegas in 2022 while the pop star had eight weeks of downtime between her tour dates.

According to the tabloids’ source: “Anne-Marie and Slowthai got married in secret two years ago. She had an eight-week break from her tour and they went to Las Vegas and got married.”

The publication claims the couple picked up their marriage licence on 20th July before they married six days later.

Anne-Marie and her rumoured husband have never confirmed they married – both their social accounts have been quiet for months – but she was spotted wearing a diamond ring last summer while he was seen with a silver wedding band.

Slowthai performing In Milan in 2022
Slowthai performing In Milan in 2022. Picture: Getty

The ‘2002’ singer is unlikely to address the speculation about her private life anytime soon, especially given her Instagram account has so far remained dormant in 2024.

In July this year, Slowthai will face trial in court after denying two charges of rape. He’s accused of raping a woman twice on September 8th in 2021.

